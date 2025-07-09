7 Bollywood Films Hated By Critics But Loved By Audience
Did you know there are some movies in Bollywood which are underrated if you didn't understand that. Here's a list of 7 Bollywood films hated by critics but loved by audience. Some of them might surprise you
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai
Rohit, a charming young man, falls in love with Sonia, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Just as their romance blossoms, Rohit is tragically killed. Heartbroken, Sonia goes to New Zealand, where she meets Raj, Rohit’s lookalike.
Dabangg
Dabangg (2010) is a Hindi action film about Chulbul Pandey, a fearless, quirky cop who fights crime and corruption while dealing with family conflicts and his enemy, Cheddi Singh. It’s famous for Salman Khan’s role and hit songs.
Judwaa 2
Judwaa 2 (2017) is a Bollywood action-comedy film directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role as twin brothers, Raja and Prem, who are separated at birth. One grows up as a street-smart tough guy, while the other is a shy musician in London. Circumstances bring them together, leading to mistaken identities, comic chaos, and action as they fight a smuggling racket.
Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh is a 2019 Hindi film about a brilliant but short-tempered surgeon, Kabir, who falls into self-destructive habits after losing his love, Preeti. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, it’s a story of obsession and heartbreak.
War
War” (2019) is a Bollywood action thriller where a young agent (Tiger Shroff) hunts his mentor (Hrithik Roshan), a top spy gone rogue, leading to explosive fights and shocking twists.
Ra One
Ra.One is a Bollywood sci-fi film where a video game villain, Ra.One, comes to life and hunts a young boy, forcing the game’s hero, G.One, to protect him.
Chennai Express
Chennai Express (2013) is a Bollywood action-comedy film directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The story follows Rahul, a man from Mumbai, who boards the Chennai Express train to fulfill his late grandfather’s last wish. Along the way, he meets Meenamma, the daughter of a powerful South Indian don.
Trending Photos