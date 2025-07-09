7 Bollywood Films Hated By Critics But Loved By Audience

3 / 7

Judwaa 2 (2017) is a Bollywood action-comedy film directed by David Dhawan. It stars Varun Dhawan in a double role as twin brothers, Raja and Prem, who are separated at birth. One grows up as a street-smart tough guy, while the other is a shy musician in London. Circumstances bring them together, leading to mistaken identities, comic chaos, and action as they fight a smuggling racket.