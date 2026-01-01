7 Bollywood Films You Should Watch Once In New Year 2026 In Case Missed In 2025!
Dhurandhar
A 2025 Indian Hindi‑language spy action thriller about an undercover agent who infiltrates a Pakistan‑based terror and mafia network in a high‑stakes intelligence mission.
Dhadak 2
A 2025 social romance film tackling caste‑based barriers to love in a powerful continuation of the Dhadak legacy.
OTT: Netflix
Aap Jaisa Koi
A 2025 Netflix Hindi romantic drama about an unlikely love story between a middle‑aged man and a younger woman navigating tradition and modern relationships.
Haq
A 2025 Indian courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi that explores significant legal and social justice themes.
OTT: Netflix
Homebound
A critically acclaimed 2025 Hindi drama about two childhood friends’ emotional journey amid socio‑economic struggle, India’s entry for the Oscars.
OTT: Netflix
120 Bahadur
A 2025 Hindi war drama recounting the heroic defence by Charlie Company at the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino‑Indian War.
OTT: Amazon Prime (January 16, 2025)
Baramulla
A 2025 supernatural crime thriller about a police officer whose investigation into child disappearances reveals chilling secrets and unsettling forces.
(Image: IMDb)
Trending Photos