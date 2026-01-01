Advertisement
7 Bollywood Films You Should Watch Once In New Year 2026 In Case Missed In 2025!
7 Bollywood Films You Should Watch Once In New Year 2026 In Case Missed In 2025!

With 2026 here, check out this list of must-watch Bollywood movies and series you absolutely can’t miss!
Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Dhurandhar

1/7
Dhurandhar

A 2025 Indian Hindi‑language spy action thriller about an undercover agent who infiltrates a Pakistan‑based terror and mafia network in a high‑stakes intelligence mission. 

Dhadak 2

2/7
Dhadak 2

A 2025 social romance film tackling caste‑based barriers to love in a powerful continuation of the Dhadak legacy. 

OTT: Netflix

Aap Jaisa Koi

3/7
Aap Jaisa Koi

A 2025 Netflix Hindi romantic drama about an unlikely love story between a middle‑aged man and a younger woman navigating tradition and modern relationships. 

Haq

4/7
Haq

A 2025 Indian courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi that explores significant legal and social justice themes. 

OTT: Netflix

Homebound

5/7
Homebound

A critically acclaimed 2025 Hindi drama about two childhood friends’ emotional journey amid socio‑economic struggle, India’s entry for the Oscars. 

OTT: Netflix

120 Bahadur

6/7
120 Bahadur

A 2025 Hindi war drama recounting the heroic defence by Charlie Company at the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino‑Indian War.

OTT: Amazon Prime (January 16, 2025)

Baramulla

7/7
Baramulla

A 2025 supernatural crime thriller about a police officer whose investigation into child disappearances reveals chilling secrets and unsettling forces. 

(Image: IMDb)

