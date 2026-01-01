photoDetails

english

7 Bollywood Films You Should Watch Once In New Year 2026 In Case Missed In 2025!

With 2026 here, check out this list of must-watch Bollywood movies and series you absolutely can’t miss!

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/7-bollywood-films-you-should-watch-once-in-new-year-2026-in-case-missed-in-2025-3002338

Ahana Tiwari | Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 06:33 PM IST

Dhurandhar 1 / 7 A 2025 Indian Hindi‑language spy action thriller about an undercover agent who infiltrates a Pakistan‑based terror and mafia network in a high‑stakes intelligence mission.

Dhadak 2 2 / 7 A 2025 social romance film tackling caste‑based barriers to love in a powerful continuation of the Dhadak legacy. OTT: Netflix

Aap Jaisa Koi 3 / 7 A 2025 Netflix Hindi romantic drama about an unlikely love story between a middle‑aged man and a younger woman navigating tradition and modern relationships.

Haq 4 / 7 A 2025 Indian courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi that explores significant legal and social justice themes. OTT: Netflix

Homebound 5 / 7 A critically acclaimed 2025 Hindi drama about two childhood friends' emotional journey amid socio‑economic struggle, India's entry for the Oscars. OTT: Netflix

120 Bahadur 6 / 7 A 2025 Hindi war drama recounting the heroic defence by Charlie Company at the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino‑Indian War. OTT: Amazon Prime (January 16, 2025)