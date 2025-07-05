7 Bollywood Movie Names Inspired By Songs: From Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani To Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari
Bollywood Movie Names Inspired By Songs
Bollywood has long drawn inspiration from its melodies, and now, some of the industry's most iconic songs are making their way from playlists to film posters as full-fledged movie titles.
Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani
Original Song: From Jawani Diwani (1972), sung by Kishore Kumar
Inspired Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Mere Mehboob
Original Song: From Mere Mehboob (1963), sung by Mohammed Rafi
The title of the Movie same as well.
Saiyaara
Original Song: Saiyaara Popular romantic track from – Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
Inspired Movie: Saiyaara (2025).
Param Sundari
Original Song: Param Sundari from Mimi starring Kriti Sanon.
Inspired Movie: Param Sundari (2025)
Aap Jaisa Koi
Type: Iconic disco song from the 1980 film Qurbani, starring Feroz Khan.
Inspired Movie: Aap Jaisa Koi (2025)
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan
Song: Romantic duet from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)
Inspired Movie: Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan (2025)
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na
Original Inspiration: The film’s title is taken from the famous line in the song Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi, sung by Kishore Kumar from Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973).
Movie: Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)
Trending Photos