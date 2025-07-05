Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2927130https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/7-bollywood-movie-names-inspired-by-songs-from-ranbir-kapoors-yeh-jawani-hai-deewani-to-janhvi-kapoors-param-sundari-2927130
NewsPhotos7 Bollywood Movie Names Inspired By Songs: From Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani To Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari
photoDetails

7 Bollywood Movie Names Inspired By Songs: From Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani To Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari

Whether it's nostalgia, lyrical beauty, or sheer popularity, these songs have inspired filmmakers to turn beloved tracks into cinematic journeys with the same name.
Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood Movie Names Inspired By Songs

1/8
Bollywood Movie Names Inspired By Songs

Bollywood has long drawn inspiration from its melodies, and now, some of the industry's most iconic songs are making their way from playlists to film posters as full-fledged movie titles.

Follow Us

Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani

2/8
Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani

Original Song: From Jawani Diwani (1972), sung by Kishore Kumar

Inspired Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Follow Us

Mere Mehboob

3/8
Mere Mehboob

Original Song: From Mere Mehboob (1963), sung by Mohammed Rafi

The title of the Movie same as well.

Follow Us

Saiyaara

4/8
Saiyaara

Original Song: Saiyaara Popular romantic track from – Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Inspired Movie: Saiyaara (2025).

Follow Us

Param Sundari

5/8
Param Sundari

Original Song: Param Sundari from Mimi starring Kriti Sanon.

Inspired Movie: Param Sundari (2025)

Follow Us

Aap Jaisa Koi

6/8
Aap Jaisa Koi

Type: Iconic disco song from the 1980 film Qurbani, starring Feroz Khan.

Inspired Movie: Aap Jaisa Koi (2025)

Follow Us

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

7/8
Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Song: Romantic duet from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Inspired Movie: Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan (2025)

Follow Us

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

8/8
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Original Inspiration: The film’s title is taken from the famous line in the song Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi, sung by Kishore Kumar from Aa Gale Lag Jaa (1973).

Movie: Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Follow Us
Bollywood movies inspired by songsYeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniMere MehboobSaiyaaraParam SundariAap Jaisa KoiAankhon Ki GustakhiyanJaane Tu... Ya Jaane NaYeh Jawani Hai DiwaniMere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Mohabbat Ki KasamTera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata KoiBollywood song title moviesSaiyaara movie 2025Param Sundari movieBollywood upcoming moviesMovies named after Bollywood songsAankhon Ki Gustakhiyan movieKishore Kumar inspired moviesentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Technology
How To Earn Money Easily Via YouTube Partner Program - 6 Ways Explained
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
Why Mumbai Indians Haven’t Won a Trophy In 5 Years And Might Never Again?: Know Ambani's Biggest Gamble
camera icon10
title
Economy
Most Economically Stable Countries In The World: UAE Tops, US Not In Top 10; Check India's Rank
camera icon8
title
Jamie Smith century
Fastest Test Centuries Against India: Two Pakistan Batters Included, Jamie Smith Joins Legends, Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
5 Cricketers Who Scored Double Hundreds In Both Test And ODI: Shubman Gill Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma & More - Check List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK