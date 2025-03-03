Advertisement
7 Bollywood On-Screen Couples Who Gave Us Major Love Goals
7 Bollywood On-Screen Couples Who Gave Us Major Love Goals

 Bollywood has given us many memorable on-screen pairs whose chemistry and performances have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Here are some of the most iconic Bollywood couples who have captivated audiences with their timeless romance.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Known for their magical chemistry in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Their on-screen romance is a benchmark for love stories in Indian cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Captivated audiences with performances in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Their on-screen chemistry and real-life romance made them a beloved couple.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Legendary pairing in films like Sholay. Their chemistry translated into real-life marriage, making them one of Bollywood's most enduring couples.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Iconic pairing in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Their portrayal of idealistic lovers resonated with audiences

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Unforgettable chemistry in films like Silsila. Their rumored real-life romance adds to their mystique.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Showcased captivating on-screen chemistry in Jodhaa Akbar and Dhoom 2. Their ability to portray intense emotions has made them a memorable pair.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Widely acclaimed on-screen romance in Jab We Met. Their real-life relationship during the film's production added to the movie's charm.

Bollywood coupleson-screen romancelove goalsIconic Pairsromantic filmsBollywood chemistryfavorite couples
