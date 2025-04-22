7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Super Swanky Private Jets Worth Crores: Shah Rukh Khan's G550 To Amitabh Bachchan's Bombardier Challenger 300
7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Expensive Private Jets Worth Crores: Here's taking a look at desi stars who own swanky private planes for travel worth a whopping crores.
7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Super Swanky Private Jets Worth Crores
Bollywood Stars Who Own Private Jets Worth Crores: Today, let's scroll through the list of B-Towners who are also proud onwers of super swanky private planes priced at a whopping amount. They use it for personal travel and professional commitments as well. Take a look at this compilation:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan
The superstar owns a Gulfstream G550, frequently used for family vacations and travel. His swanky jet is valued at around $61.5 million according to TOI.
Saif Ali Khan
The nawab of Bollywood owns a private jet that he uses for his family travel.
Priyanka Chopra
The global icon owns a private jet that she often uses for travel with her husband, Nick Jonas.
Hrithik Roshan
The Greek god of Hindi cinema is a proud owner of a private jet worth crores which he uses for both personal and work-related travel.
Amitabh Bachchan
The legendary megastar reportedly owns a Bombardier Challenger 300, which he uses for personal and work-related travel, according to NDTV. Sr Bachchan’s jet is valued at around $25 million.
Akshay Kumar
The Khiladii Kumar owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations and work-related travel. His private jet is reportedly worth around Rs 260 crore.
Ajay Devgn
One of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet for personal travel. His six-seater jet is reportedly worth Rs 84 crore.
Trending Photos