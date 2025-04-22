Advertisement
7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Super Swanky Private Jets Worth Crores: Shah Rukh Khan's G550 To Amitabh Bachchan's Bombardier Challenger 300
photoDetails

7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Super Swanky Private Jets Worth Crores: Shah Rukh Khan's G550 To Amitabh Bachchan's Bombardier Challenger 300

7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Expensive Private Jets Worth Crores: Here's taking a look at desi stars who own swanky private planes for travel worth a whopping crores.

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Super Swanky Private Jets Worth Crores

7 Bollywood Stars Who Own Super Swanky Private Jets Worth Crores

Bollywood Stars Who Own Private Jets Worth Crores: Today, let's scroll through the list of B-Towners who are also proud onwers of super swanky private planes priced at a whopping amount. They use it for personal travel and professional commitments as well. Take a look at this compilation: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar owns a Gulfstream G550, frequently used for family vacations and travel. His  swanky jet is valued at around $61.5 million according to TOI.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

The nawab of Bollywood owns a private jet that he uses for his family travel. 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

The global icon owns a private jet that she often uses for travel with her husband, Nick Jonas. 

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

The Greek god of Hindi cinema is a proud owner of a private jet worth crores which he uses for both personal and work-related travel. 

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary megastar reportedly owns a Bombardier Challenger 300, which he uses for personal and work-related travel, according to NDTV. Sr Bachchan’s jet is valued at around $25 million.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladii Kumar owns a private jet and uses it for family vacations and work-related travel. His private jet is reportedly worth around Rs 260 crore.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

One of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet for personal travel. His six-seater jet is reportedly worth Rs 84 crore.

