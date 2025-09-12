Advertisement
7 Bollywood Stars With Nepali Roots — You Won't Believe Who's On This List!
7 Bollywood Stars With Nepali Roots — You Won’t Believe Who’s On This List!

In this feature, we dive into the fascinating list of Bollywood celebrities with Nepali roots. From actors to singers, these stars have brought their unique cultural influences to the Indian film industry.
Updated:Sep 12, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Rohit Saraf

1/7
Rohit Saraf

The Mismatched actor, also known for his roles in Dear Zindagi and The Sky Is Pink, has Nepali roots. Rohit was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, to a Marwari family. His family later moved to Delhi, where he grew up.

 

Udit Narayan

2/7
Udit Narayan

Legendary playback singer Udit Narayan has strong ties to Nepal — his father, Harekrishna Jha, was a native of Bhardaha, Nepal. Although he was born in Baisi village, Bihar, India, Udit Narayan has sung in and even acted in Nepalese films. Notably, he played the lead role in the 1985 hit film Kusume Rumal.

Manisha Koirala

3/7
Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala was born in Kathmandu into a prominent political family. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was Nepal’s first Prime Minister. She began her acting journey with the 1989 Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula before carving her space in Bollywood with films like 1942: A Love Story and Dil Se.

 

Danny Denzongpa

4/7
Danny Denzongpa

Born Tshering Phintso Denzongpa in Yuksom, Sikkim, to a Nepali-speaking Bhutia family, Danny is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated villains and character actors. Apart from acting, he is also a playback singer and film director, with performances in Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, and Tamil cinema.

(Source: Instagram)

 

Bharti Singh

5/7
Bharti Singh

Comedy queen Bharti Singh’s ancestry might surprise you ,while she is widely known as Punjabi, her father had Nepalese roots. Born and raised in Amritsar, Punjab, Bharti has often spoken about her Nepali heritage and occasionally showcases Nepalese culture and cuisine in her videos.

(Source: IMDB)

Mala Sinha

6/7
Mala Sinha

Veteran actress Mala Sinha, known for her iconic roles in Pyaasa (1957) and Dhool Ka Phool (1959), was born to Nepali parents who migrated to West Bengal. She worked extensively in Hindi, Bengali, and Nepali films, becoming one of the most respected actresses of her time.

 

(Source: IMDB)

Sunil Thapa

7/7
Sunil Thapa

Sunil Thapa is a renowned Nepalese actor who has appeared in Nepali, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri films. He made his Bollywood debut with Ek Duuje Ke Liye and has since been a prominent figure in South Asian cinema.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Nepalnepal genznepali celebritiesindians with nepali rootsindian actors who are nepalirohit sarafUdit NarayanManisha KoiralaBharti Singh
