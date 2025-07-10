7 Celebrities Whose Mysterious Deaths Still Haunt Fans — From Parveen Babi To Humaira Asghar Ali
Mysterious Deaths Of Celebrities: The world of showbiz has witnessed celebrities rising to fame, getting embroiled in controversies, and experiencing tragic events that shocked everyone. Their deaths may have happened ages ago, but they left behind unanswered questions, conspiracy theories and mysteries. Here are seven celebrities whose untimely deaths left a scar and shocked the world with their unsolved mysteries.
Parveen Babi
Parveen Babi, a trailblazing Bollywood star of the 1970s and 80s, died alone in her Mumbai apartment on January 22, 2005. Her body was found three days later. Officially, she succumbed to multiple organ failure linked to schizophrenia, diabetes, and osteoarthritis. Yet the delayed discovery and her isolated life fueled speculation and lingering questions, making her death a haunting mystery in Bollywood history.
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan Born in New York City to Indian parents, she was raised and educated in London. She appeared in successful films like Ghajini and Housefull, which turned out to be her last movie. The actress was found dead at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai on June 3, 2013.
Silk Smitha
Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, fondly known as Silk Smitha, rose to fame with her breakout role in the 1979 Tamil film Vandichakkaram, where she played a character named Silk. She became an iconic name in Tamil cinema and also appeared in several Malayalam softcore films.
Tragically, Silk Smitha died by suicide at the young age of 35 on September 23,1996. She was found dead in her Chennai apartment and her death was officially ruled a suicide.
Sridevi
Iconic Sridevi Kapoor known for her luminious filmography passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai. She was attending a family wedding when she was found unconscious in her hotel room. Initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, but the official cause of death was later determined to be accidental drowning.
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. Officially ruled a suicide, his death ignited intense controversy and multiple investigations. Allegations of foul play, nepotism, and conspiracies divided public opinion. Despite the official findings, many believe key questions remain unanswered. His passing exposed deep issues within Bollywood and continues to stir strong emotions.
Divya Bharti
Popular actress Divya Bharti died after a fall from her fifth-floor apartment balcony in Varsova, Mumbai on April 5, 1993. The official cause of death was ruled as an accidental fall. Divya who predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu movies Known for her acting versatility, beauty and box office hit maker, she was among the highest-paid Indian actresses of her time. Her tragic death at the age of 19 continues to baffle and intrigue people even today.
Humaira Asghar Ali
Pakistani actress and reality TV personality Humaira Asghar Ali, 32, was found dead in her Karachi apartment on July 8, 2025. Police discovered her decomposed body after her landlord reported unpaid rent and a foul smell. Authorities believe she had been dead for nearly two weeks. No signs of foul play were found, and the cause of death is pending toxicology results. Humaira was known for Jalaibee and Love Vaccine. She lived alone in the apartment and investigations are ongoing.
