7 Controversial Kisses Of Bollywood Celebs Which Went Crazy Viral: Aamir Khan And Karisma Kapoor's Reel Moment To Deepika Padukone And Sidhartha Mallya's Match-Winning Peck - In Pics
7 Controversial Kisses Of Bollywood Celebs Which Went Crazy Viral: Aamir Khan And Karisma Kapoor's Reel Moment To Deepika Padukone And Sidhartha Mallya's Match-Winning Peck - In Pics

7 Controversial Kisses Of Bollywood Celebs: Let's have a look at the most controversial kisses in Bollywood. 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
7 Controversial Kisses Of Bollywood Celebs Which Went Crazy Viral

7 Controversial Kisses Of Bollywood Celebs Which Went Crazy Viral

Today, let us go down memory lane and revisit 'Most Controversial Kisses Of Bollywood Stars' which left them right in the middle of the controversy back in time. Take a look here:

Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere Kiss

Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere Kiss

Shilpa Shetty was left surprised when the famous Hollywood actor Richard Gere unexpectedly kissed her while increasing AIDS awareness at an event in New Delhi. He was re-enacting a scene from his famous movie 'Shall We Dance'.

 

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt and her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt locked lips for a magazine cover shoot. The kiss raised many eyebrows as many deemed it 'inappropriate'.

 

Mika Singh And Rakhi Sawant's Infamous Kiss

Mika Singh And Rakhi Sawant's Infamous Kiss

Mika Singh kissed Rakhi Sawant at an event. It courted a massive controversy and it was event reported that Rakhi had filed a case against him.

Amrita Arora and Isha Koppikar

Amrita Arora and Isha Koppikar

Amrita Arora and Isha Koppikar shared a kissing scene in their 2004 release 'Girlfriend'. Their on-screen intimate scene created much controversy.

 

Deepika Padukone and Sidhartha Mallya's Kiss

Deepika Padukone and Sidhartha Mallya's Kiss

Deepika Padukone and Sidhartha Mallya had everyone talking after they were photographed kissing while celebrating Royal Challengers' victory over Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2011. 

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's Reel Kiss

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's Reel Kiss

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's on-screen kiss in 'Dhoom 2' was the talking point of the movie. 

 

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Reel Kiss

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's Reel Kiss

Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor's famous kiss in their 1996 released 'Raja Hindustani' grabbed attention of the masses as back in time this was considered to be a bold mode.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK