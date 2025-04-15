7 Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Number 1 Actress In List Is Married To The Blue-Eyed Boy From 'The First Family Of Indian Cinema'

2 / 8

The top actress Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter. Her mother is of British descent and holds a British passport. Alia was born in Mumbai, but she has a UK passport because her mother. Alia married to Ranbir Kapoor, the blue-eyed boy of the Kapoor Khandaan and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Raha.