7 Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Number 1 Actress In List Is Married To The Blue-Eyed Boy From 'The First Family Of Indian Cinema'
photoDetails

7 Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Number 1 Actress In List Is Married To The Blue-Eyed Boy From 'The First Family Of Indian Cinema'

Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Take a look at celebrities who don't hold Indian citizenship or passports.

Updated:Apr 15, 2025, 12:55 PM IST
7 Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship:

1/8
7 Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship:

Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Today, let's scroll down this list to find out surprising A-listers to are actually not born in India or don't hold Indian passports. Take a look here:

 

Alia Bhatt

2/8
Alia Bhatt

The top actress Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter. Her mother is of British descent and holds a British passport. Alia was born in Mumbai, but she has a UK passport because her mother. Alia married to Ranbir Kapoor, the blue-eyed boy of the Kapoor Khandaan and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Raha.

Katrina Kaif

3/8
Katrina Kaif

Katrina was born to Kashmiri and English parents in Hong Kong. Kat has holds the British citizenship due to her mother's British heritage. 

Nora Fatehi

4/8
Nora Fatehi

The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi holds a Canadian citizenship. Her dance moves and chartbuster tracks have made her a famous name in Bollywood today.

Jacqueline Fernandez

5/8
Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has worked in many popular projects in Bollywood. She holds a Sri Lankan passport. 

Imran Khan

6/8
Imran Khan

Yes! Surprised, well so are we. Actor Aamir Khan's nephew was born in the US and holds American citizenship. 

Sunny Leone

7/8
Sunny Leone

American-Canadian actress of Indian-origin Sunny Leone holds a Canadian citizenship and passport.

Orry

8/8
Orry

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, the social media sensation took to social media and revealed that he is a US citizen and has exercised his voting rights in the 2024 US elections.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK