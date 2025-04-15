7 Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Number 1 Actress In List Is Married To The Blue-Eyed Boy From 'The First Family Of Indian Cinema'
Famous Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Take a look at celebrities who don't hold Indian citizenship or passports.
Bollywood Actors Who Hold Foreign Citizenship: Today, let's scroll down this list to find out surprising A-listers to are actually not born in India or don't hold Indian passports. Take a look here:
Alia Bhatt
The top actress Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter. Her mother is of British descent and holds a British passport. Alia was born in Mumbai, but she has a UK passport because her mother. Alia married to Ranbir Kapoor, the blue-eyed boy of the Kapoor Khandaan and the couple is blessed with a daughter named Raha.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina was born to Kashmiri and English parents in Hong Kong. Kat has holds the British citizenship due to her mother's British heritage.
Nora Fatehi
The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi holds a Canadian citizenship. Her dance moves and chartbuster tracks have made her a famous name in Bollywood today.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has worked in many popular projects in Bollywood. She holds a Sri Lankan passport.
Imran Khan
Yes! Surprised, well so are we. Actor Aamir Khan's nephew was born in the US and holds American citizenship.
Sunny Leone
American-Canadian actress of Indian-origin Sunny Leone holds a Canadian citizenship and passport.
Orry
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, the social media sensation took to social media and revealed that he is a US citizen and has exercised his voting rights in the 2024 US elections.
