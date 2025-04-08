Advertisement
7 Famous Bollywood Actresses Who Married Indian Cricketers: This Hot-Looking Couple Got Divorced, Are Co-Parenting A Son Now

7 Famous Bollywood Actresses Who Married Indian Cricketers: Today, let's take a look at these Bollywood actresses who fell in love with cricketers and ended-up marrying them

Updated:Apr 08, 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Famous Bollywood Actresses Who Married Indian Cricketers

Famous Bollywood Actresses Who Married Indian Cricketers

The connection between cricket and Bollywood goes back a long way. Many of our B-Town beauties have fallen for the star Indian cricketers, with some ending up in a long-lasting happy married life, while others going their separate way post break-up. Today, let's take a look at 7 Bollywood actresses who fell in love with cricketers and ended-up marrying them:

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The yesteryear iconic beauty Sharmila Tagore and country's dashing cricket captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's dreamy romance remained in news for a long time. 'Tiger' Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore got married on December 27, 1968, in a grand and intimate ceremony. The wedding was solemnised in a royal tradition, with Sharmila wearing a classic exquisite gold and red ensemble, and Mansoor Ali Khan in traditional attire. The couple has three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan.  

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

According to reports, Sagarika and Zaheer met through mutual friends and soon started dating. The couple got married in a private court ceremony on November 23, 2017, followed by celebrations with family and friends. 

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

The 'Bodyguard' actress Hazel Keech, and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh reportedly met at a party organized by a mutual friend. The duo got engaged on November 12, 2015, and married on November 30, 2016. They have two children, Orion (born January 25, 2022) and Aura (born July 17, 2023). 

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Serbian model-actress, and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's stormy romance made headlines till the time, speculation ended about their relationship. The couple got engaged in 2020 and married in May of the same year. However, they got divorced in 2024, announcing their separation through a joint statement. They have a son named Agastya.  

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

Actress Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh got married on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab. They have a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha, born in 2016, and a son named Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, born on July 10, 2021. 

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul married in a private ceremony at former's home in Khandala on January 23, 2023. The couple got blessed with a baby girl on March 24, 2025.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma and popular Indian cricketer Virat Kohli dated for a few years before finally getting married on December 11, 2017. The power couple has two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. 

