7 Fresh On-Screen Pairings We Are Excited To Watch: Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor To Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela - In Pics
7 Fresh On-Screen Pairings We Are Excited To Watch: Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor To Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela - In Pics

7 Fresh On-Screen Pairings We Are Excited About: Bollywood’s heating up with some unexpected, exciting new pairings. Check out this compilation of fresh reel couples:

Updated:Apr 09, 2025, 08:02 AM IST
7 Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2025

7 Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2025

Bollywood’s all ready to watch some unexpected yet exciting new pairings on the big screen this year. Whether it’s romance, drama, or a dash of horror-comedy, these duos are bringing a fresh vibe to the big screen. Check out who all are teaming up in 2025:

 

Vaani Kapoor & Fawad Khan – Abir Gulaal

Vaani Kapoor & Fawad Khan – Abir Gulaal

This one screams elegance. With Fawad’s regal screen presence and Vaani’s grace, Abir Gulaal is expected to be a visual and emotional stunner.

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood actors Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are starring together in 'Dhadak 2', a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Dhadak' which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar. 

Shanaya Kapoor & Vikrant Massey – Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor & Vikrant Massey – Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

A romantic drama with a poetic soul. Shanaya’s dreamy debut meets Vikrant’s quiet intensity in this love story that’s soft, deep, and full of longing.

Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur – Metro… In Dino

Sara Ali Khan & Aditya Roy Kapur – Metro… In Dino

Modern love stories packed with emotion and heart. Sara and Aditya’s pairing explores connection and conflict in today’s fast-paced world.

Palak Tiwari & Sunny Singh – The Bhootnii

Palak Tiwari & Sunny Singh – The Bhootnii

A horror-comedy with a twist! Palak and Sunny’s dynamic promises spooky chaos and plenty of laughs. Their playful chemistry is set to make this a fun watch.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela will hit the screens on Diwali.

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Shashank Khaitan’s signature romance is back—with drama, colour, and old-school charm. Varun and Janhvi are bringing the magic of filmi love in full swing.

