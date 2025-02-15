Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2859353https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/7-gory-netflix-films-that-will-test-your-nerves-2859353
NewsPhotos7 Gory Films On Netflix That Will Test Your Nerves! 7 Gory Films On Netflix That Will Test Your Nerves!
photoDetails

7 Gory Films On Netflix That Will Test Your Nerves!

 As the weekend approaches, a binge list is a must! If you're craving gore and haunted films for a spine-chilling experience, here’s what to watch. 

Updated:Feb 15, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Apostle

1/7
Apostle

Set in 1905, a drifter embarks on a perilous mission to rescue his kidnapped sister from a sinister religious cult on a remote island. Blending horror, witchcraft, and suspense, this gripping tale unravels dark secrets and eerie rituals, making it a must-add to your watchlist.

Follow Us

Death Whisperer 2

2/7
Death Whisperer 2

Death Whisperer 2 follows students who uncover a dark secret at their school, awakening vengeful spirits with terrifying consequences. With eerie atmospheres and chilling twists, this sequel is a must-watch for horror fans.

Follow Us

Veronica

3/7
Veronica

Set in 1991 Madrid, a teenage girl conducts a séance at school, unknowingly inviting a sinister force into her home while caring for her younger siblings. As terrifying events unfold, she fights to protect her family from an unseen evil. Inspired by true events, this spine-chilling horror thriller is a must-add to your watchlist. 

Follow Us

Grave Torture

4/7
Grave Torture

Grave Torture is an Indonesian psychological horror film about Sita, a skeptic who investigates the supernatural torment of sinners after death. Her pursuit of the truth leads to terrifying revelations, blurring the line between belief and reality.  A good pick for your gory watchlist. 

Follow Us

It's What's Inside

5/7
It's What's Inside

It's What's Inside is a sci-fi horror comedy directed by Greg Jardin. A group of college friends reunites for a pre-wedding party, but things take a dark turn when a mysterious body-swapping game unleashes chaos and eerie revelations. A must-watch thriller that deserves a spot on your horror watchlist!

Follow Us

Prey For The Devil

6/7
Prey For The Devil

Prey for the Devil (2022) is an American horror film about a nun training as an exorcist who faces a powerful demonic force. With spine-chilling moments and an intense storyline, the film keeps you on edge—especially with its gripping ending. 

Follow Us

Sumala

7/7
Sumala

Sumala is an Indonesian horror film directed by Rizal Mantovani, now streaming on Netflix. The story centers on an evil spirit seeking vengeance, returning to torment the town that wronged her sister. Inspired by a chilling urban legend, the film delves into themes of retribution and supernatural occurrences. A must watch film if you watch Gore horror.  (Images: Netflix/ IMDb)

Follow Us
7 Best Horror MoviesMust- Watch Horror MoviesGore horror MoviesHorror Movies Of All Timebest horror moviesHorror Movies On NetflixHorror Movies WatchlistTrending
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Not US, China Or Dubai, But THIS Country Is Richest In Terms Of GDP Per Capita
camera icon9
title
FASTag
FASTag New Rules From Feb 17, 2025: How 60 Minutes Can Save You From Penalties and Transaction Failures! Check Cooling Period And How To Avoid Extra Charges
camera icon10
title
Jasprit Bumrah
Harshit Rana For Jasprit Bumrah, This Pacer Replaces Pat Cummins: Players Ruled Out With Injuries And Their Replacements For Champions Trophy 2025
camera icon8
title
Sonam Kapoor Most Fashionable Outfits
8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet One Of Richest Indians In Dubai: Once Sold Fruits On Streets, Now Opening Gulf’s Most Expensive School With World-Class Facilities – Check Fees; His Net Worth Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK