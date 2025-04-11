Advertisement
7 Hard-Hitting Dialogues From 'Raid 2' You Can't Miss
7 Hard-Hitting Dialogues From 'Raid 2' You Can't Miss

The trailer of Raid 2 sets the stage for a high-octane showdown as Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, takes on the formidable politician Dadabhai, portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh. The trailer has garnered immense buzz for its powerful dialogues, which are sure to make Raid 2 a must-watch, Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025. Here are seven most impactful dialogues from the trailer you can't miss!
Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
The ''Raid''

1/7
The ''Raid''

The trailer opens with a powerful dialogue where Amay Patnaik demands, ''Darwaza kholo, Dada Manohar Bhai ke naam pe warrant hai.'' To this, the reply comes, ''Andar ye shastradhari dekh rahe ho?'' Amay Patnaik fires back confidently, ''Bahar satta ke karamchari dekh rahe ho?''

Dadabhai - The Neta

2/7
Dadabhai - The Neta

Riteish Deshmukh, who portrays the character of a Powerful Politician, Dadabhai, in a gripping scene said,  “Achha Neta Apne Haath Kaale Nahi Karta.” This dialogue further strengthens the power-packed battle between the politician and the officer.

 

''Platinum Jubilee''

3/7
''Platinum Jubilee''

Vaani Kapoor makes a strong statement in the film, ''Yeh toh bas 74 baar hai, Platinum Jubilee abhi baaki hai.'' This dialogue highlights Vaani and Ajay's chemistry in the film through their light-hearted banter.

''Dadabhai, Hum Din Ki''

4/7
''Dadabhai, Hum Din Ki''

Amit Sial jabs with a smirk and states, ''Dadabhai, Hum Din Ki woh Ignore Ki Hui Sabzi Hai Jo Raat Ko Saste Main…''

 

The Punchline

5/7
The Punchline

In the middle of this heated chase, Saurabh Shukla who is previously convicted by Amay Patnaik, packs a punch by his dialogue, ''Garaj gaya''. This punchline is synonymous with Amay Patnaik's fierce character in the film.

Amay Patnaik Warns Dadabhai

6/7
Amay Patnaik Warns Dadabhai

As the battle begins, Amay Patnaik warns Dadabhai with intensity, ''Aaj se Tumhari Ulti Ginti Shuru.'' The gripping background music and sand scene made this diadialogue more intense. 

(Screengrab: @ajaydevgn/ Instagram) 

Amay Patnaik's Powerful Statement

7/7
Amay Patnaik's Powerful Statement

The trailer ends on a high note with Riteish Deshmukh asking Ajay Devgn's character, Amay Patnaik, ''Yeh Pandav kab se Chakravyuh rachne lage?'' To which Amay Patnaik delivers a hard-hitting statement, ''Main ne Kab Kaha ki Main Pandav Hoon? Main toh Poori Mahabharat hoon!''. 

 

