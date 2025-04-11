7 Hard-Hitting Films Based On Kashmir As A Backdrop: Haider, Mission Kashmir To Ground Zero

1 / 8

Films Based On Kashmir As A Backdrop: Many a times, powerful patriotic and war-based films have been made with a recurring theme in these stories having Kashmir as a backdrop. With its long history of internal turmoil, unrest and its strategic role, Kashmir has been the backdrop for numerous tales of bravery. Movies like The Kashmir Files, Article 370, and the upcoming Ground Zero from Excel Entertainment continue to spotlight this land of courage, conflict, and sacrifice, offering audiences a poignant look into its complex realities.