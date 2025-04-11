7 Hard-Hitting Films Based On Kashmir As A Backdrop: Haider, Mission Kashmir To Ground Zero
Films Based On Kashmir As A Backdrop: Movies like The Kashmir Files and the upcoming Ground Zero from Excel Entertainment continue to spotlight this land of courage, conflict, and sacrifice, offering audiences a poignant look into its complex realities.
Films Based On Kashmir As A Backdrop: Many a times, powerful patriotic and war-based films have been made with a recurring theme in these stories having Kashmir as a backdrop. With its long history of internal turmoil, unrest and its strategic role, Kashmir has been the backdrop for numerous tales of bravery. Movies like The Kashmir Files, Article 370, and the upcoming Ground Zero from Excel Entertainment continue to spotlight this land of courage, conflict, and sacrifice, offering audiences a poignant look into its complex realities.
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Uri: The Surgical Strike was hit based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes in response to a terrorist attack in Uri, Kashmir, where 19 soldiers were killed. It showcases bravery, strategy, and patriotism in a gripping dramatization of real events.
The Kashmir Files
The Kashmir Files is a powerful drama based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. It unravels the tragic events in Kashmir through the eyes of a young man uncovering his family’s past. The film’s emotional narrative and raw portrayal of real events deeply moved audiences, turning it into a massive hit.
Mission Kashmir
The 2000 release Mission Kashmir is an action thriller film directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Preity Zinta, and Sonali Kulkarni. It deals with terrorism and the tragedy of children suffering from war.
Haider
The 2014 political crime thriller film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, who co-produced it with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and written by Bhardwaj and Basharat Peer. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor and Irrfan Khan in key roles. It is set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995. Haider is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet. It is also based on Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night.
Ground Zero
Ground Zero is an upcoming action thriller starring Emraan Hashmi as a BSF commander on a mission to hunt down a terror mastermind in Kashmir. Inspired by true events, it is based on a two-year BSF operation that led to the killing of Ghazi Baba in Srinagar after the 2001 Parliament attack.
Article 370
Article 370 is a political drama based on the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Set against real events, it follows special agent Zooni Haksar on a secret mission to control unrest in the region ahead of the historic constitutional decision, blending action and politics.
Amaran
Amaran is a film set against the backdrop of Kashmir, focusing on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's military journey. It highlights his valor during counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, portraying the emotional and patriotic challenges faced by soldiers in conflict zones.
