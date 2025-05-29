7 Indian Actresses Who Trained Hard In Sports For Movies: Priyanka Chopra, Saiyami Kher To Kangana Ranaut - IN PICS
7 Indian Actresses Who Trained Hard In Sports For Movies: Here's looking at the top 7 actresses who got themselves trained in sports for films.
7 Indian Actresses Who Trained Hard In Sports For Movies:
Many Bollywood actresses have featured in biopics or films based on sports icons and legends. Transforming into physically demanding roles with grit and passion, these leading ladies have also impressed viewers with their finesse. Here's looking at the top 7 actresses who got themselves trained in sports for films.
Taapsee Pannu:
The talented actress starred in the biopic based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj. The actress trained under Nooshin Al Khadeer, a former cricket player and Mithali Raj's friend. This 2022 film was directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios.
Saiyami Kher:
The powerhouse performer played a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer. To get the cricket part right, she trained with former cricketer Murali Kartik. Saiyami played the role of a left-handed cricketer, she wanted a left-handed batsman and bowler to train her, reported Deccan Herald. Ghoomer was written and directed by R Balki. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles besides Saiyami Kher.
The film was inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.
Radhikka Madan:
In Kachhey Limbu, Radhikka Madan played the role of a cricketer, for which she underwent intense training sessions. To understand the technique, mannerisms, and intricate details of the game, Radhikka Madan underwent proper cricket training to fuse her role with naturalness and honesty.
Priyanka Chopra:
Priyanka Chopra brought to life the journey of female boxing champion Mary Kom. The actress performed the boxing sequences herself and did not use a body double. From running, jumping, lifting weights, and doing intense workouts, Priyanka built a body like that of MC Mary Kom in 90 days flat!
Parineeti Chopra:
In Saina, Parineeti Chopra captured the journey of the badminton champion Saina Nehwal. To step into the shoes of the Olympian shuttler, she trained herself in badminton for two hours each day and was constantly neck-deep in preparations for the film.
Kangana Ranaut:
In Panga, Kangana Ranaut played a National-level Kabaddi player poised for a comeback after giving birth. From understanding the techniques of swift legwork, attack strategies, defence, and learning all the nitty gritties, Kangana ensured to bring authenticity to her role.
Fatima Sana Shaikh:
Dangal emerged as a career-defining film for Fatima Sana Shaikh, and she trained extensively for her role in the sports drama. From functional training and kickboxing to watching wrestling videos to understanding the wrestlers' movements and body language, Fatima Sana Shaikh justified her training and execution to the fullest.
