7 Indian Actresses Who Trained Hard In Sports For Movies: Priyanka Chopra, Saiyami Kher To Kangana Ranaut - IN PICS

3 / 8

The powerhouse performer played a paraplegic cricketer in Ghoomer. To get the cricket part right, she trained with former cricketer Murali Kartik. Saiyami played the role of a left-handed cricketer, she wanted a left-handed batsman and bowler to train her, reported Deccan Herald. Ghoomer was written and directed by R Balki. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles besides Saiyami Kher.

The film was inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.