7 Indian Actresses Whose Tragic Deaths Shocked Fans!

2 / 7

Indian cinema's galamorous actor Parveen Babi died the way she had lived her final years being isolated and surrounded by silence. Known for her Western looks and Bohemian style, Babu was the first Indian star who got featured on Time magazine's cover in 1976. She was found dead in her apartment on January 22, 2005 alone, days after she had passed. There were no high-profile funerals or dramatic farewells. Her body was discovered only after her neighbours noticed she hadn't collected her newspaper. Till date her death is a deep mystery.