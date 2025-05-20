7 Indian Actresses Whose Tragic Deaths Shocked Fans!
Tragic Death of Indian Actor's : In the world of glitz and glamour, there have also been tragic incidents that shocked the nation. From bankable stars to unconventional talents, their sudden and untimely demises left a lasting impact. Here is a list of seven Indian actresses whose tragic deaths stunned Indian cinema and their fans.
Silk Smitha
Silk Smitha know for her breakout role came in the 1979 Tamil film Vandichakkaram, where she portrayed a character named Silk. She was a popular name in Tamil cinema as well as Malayalam softcore films, Silk Smitha died by suicide at the mere age of 35 on September 24 1996.
Parveen Babi
Indian cinema's galamorous actor Parveen Babi died the way she had lived her final years being isolated and surrounded by silence. Known for her Western looks and Bohemian style, Babu was the first Indian star who got featured on Time magazine's cover in 1976. She was found dead in her apartment on January 22, 2005 alone, days after she had passed. There were no high-profile funerals or dramatic farewells. Her body was discovered only after her neighbours noticed she hadn't collected her newspaper. Till date her death is a deep mystery.
Sridevi
Iconic Sridevi Kapoor known for her luminious filmography passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai. She was attending a family wedding when she was found unconscious in her hotel room. Initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, but the official cause of death was later determined to be accidental drowning.
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan who made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Nishabd', She later appeared in successful films like Aamir Khan's Ghajini and Akshay Kumar's Housefull, which turned out to be her last movie. Born in New York City to Indian parents, she was raised and educated in London. The actress was found dead at her residence in Juhu, Mumbai on June 3, 2013.
Pratyusha Banerjee
Popular Television Pratyusha Banerjee actress known for her acclaimed performace in television show Balika Vadhu. On April 1 in 2016, 24-year-old Banerjee, who shot to fame with her role of Anandi in the hit TV series 'Balika Vadhu', allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her flat in Goregaon area of western suburbs.
Madhubala
Madhubala, the doe-eyed beauty, remains an evergreen actress of Hindi cinema. She captivated millions of hearts with her beauty and cinematic performances. Diagnosed with a congenital heart disease (ventricular septal defect) in her early twenties at a time when medical treatment was limited. Madhubala often fainted on set, coughed up blood, and worked in intense pain. On February 23, 1969, she breathed her last at the tender age of 36, as per TOI reports. Known as 'India's Marilyn Monroe', her untimely death shocked the nation. The loss felt especially sudden and tragic for Indian cinema and her fans.
(All Images: Instagram/ X )
Divya Bharti
Popular actress Divya Bharti died after a fall from her fifth-floor apartment balcony in Varsova, Mumbai on April 5, 1993. The official cause of death was ruled as an accidental fall. Divya who predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu movies. Known for her acting versatility and beauty, she was among the highest-paid Indian actresses of her time. Her tragic death at the age of 19 did shock the nation and her fans.
Trending Photos