7 Indian Actresses Whose Wild Leopard-Print Outfits Look Hot, Happening And In Vogue: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty To Malaika Arora - PICS

7 Indian Actresses Whose Wild Leopard-Print Outfits Look Hot: Who doesn't love the fierce looking, animal-inspired pattern. Bollywood’s fashion-forward actresses have worn it like divas. Be is at special events or a casual outing, this OOTD has been a constant style pick of many A-Listers. From the OG leopard-print lover Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala to Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor - most have have served some of the boldest, most stylish ensembles lately. Here’s a look at the divas who absolutely owned the leopard print fashion game: