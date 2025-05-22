7 Indian Actresses Whose Wild Leopard-Print Outfits Look Hot, Happening And In Vogue: Tamannaah Bhatia, Shilpa Shetty To Malaika Arora - PICS
7 Indian Actresses Whose Wild Leopard-Print Outfits Look Hot: Who doesn't love the fierce looking, animal-inspired pattern. Bollywood’s fashion-forward actresses have worn it like divas. Be is at special events or a casual outing, this OOTD has been a constant style pick of many A-Listers. From the OG leopard-print lover Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala to Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor - most have have served some of the boldest, most stylish ensembles lately. Here’s a look at the divas who absolutely owned the leopard print fashion game:
Shilpa Shetty
The OG leopard-print lover has to be Shilpa Shetty. From wearing a head-to-toe leopard print look without looking tacky to carrying an animal-print sling bag, the actress aces her style. On one of the occasions, Shilpa Shetty showcased her love for leopard print on social media. The actress shared a series of stunning photos with the caption, "I've never met a leopard print that I didn't love..."
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah dazzled in a bold leopard print midi dress featuring a fitted, corset-like bodice and a flared skirt trimmed with diamond stones. The rich brown hue and silver-studded neckline added drama and sparkle. Paired with matching sling-back heels, she exuded chic sophistication effortlessly.
Suhana Khan
Suhana stunned in a fitted leopard print satin maxi dress with a deep cowl neckline and thin straps. Her sun-kissed makeup highlighted her natural glow, while minimal jewelry and soft waves kept the look elegant. She flawlessly showcased how bold leopard print can exude effortless charm and sophistication.
Sobhita Dhulipala
Sobhita slayed in a fierce leopard print ensemble, pairing it with a black strappy blouse featuring square-cut detailing for a modern edge. Chunky sea-green studs, a sleek bracelet, and bold smokey eyes amped up the glam. She wore the wild print like a pro, exuding confidence, elegance, and effortless style.
Malaika Arora
Malaika once attended an event wearing a stunning sexy leaopard-print dress with a statement bow scarf placed on her hair. She also wore a same-shade belt which accentuated her curves. Malaika made a messy low-bun and pulled-off this look with elan. Noticeably, this is not the only time she has worn an animal-print outfit. She has rocked the leopard-print pattern many a times be it co-ord sets or bodycons.
Khushi Kapoor
In a stunning leopard print maxi dress, Khushi Kapoor proved that style is all about boldness and class. With a perfect silhouette, minimal accessories, and soft waves, she looked effortlessly glamorous. Her look highlights the rising leopard print trend in Bollywood and the fashion world alike.
Ananya Panday
Ananya stunned in a one-shoulder animal print dress with a daring front slit, adding an edgy vibe. A sleek belt cinched her waist, giving structure to the look. Paired with chic dangler earrings, minimal makeup, and natural waves, she perfectly balanced boldness with elegance and fresh glamour.
