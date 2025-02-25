7 Indian Celebrities Who Changed Their Real Names
Ever wondered about the real names of your favorite Bollywood stars and the stories behind their stage names? Here’s a fascinating look at some of the most iconic names in Indian cinema and why they chose their stage names.
Akshay Kumar
Originally named Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, Akshay Kumar adopted his stage name on the suggestion of director Pramod Chakravorty for his first film and liked it so much that he decided to keep it.
Rajinikanth
Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, Rajinikanth was given his stage name by director K. Balachander to avoid confusion with another actor, Sivaji Ganesan.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif, whose real name is Katrina Turquotte, changed her surname to Kaif because it was easier for Indians to pronounce.
Dilip Kumar
Originally Muhammad Yusuf Khan, Dilip Kumar was suggested his stage name by Devika Rani, the owner of Bombay Talkies, as his real name might not be suitable for a film career.
Shilpa Shetty
Born Ashwini Shetty, Shilpa Shetty changed her name on an astrologer's suggestion before starting her modeling career.
Ajay Devgn
Originally named Vishal Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn shortened his first name to Ajay, believing it was lucky for him.
Sunny Leone
Born Karenjit Kaur Vohra, Sunny Leone felt her real name wasn't catchy enough for the audience, so she adopted the stage name Sunny Leone.
