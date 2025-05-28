7 Most-Anticipated Hollywood Films Releasing In June 2025: AI-Horror Flick, Post-Apocalyptic Thriller To Hardcore Actioner From John Wick Franchise - In Pics

4 / 8

Release Date: June 13, 2025 Director: Dean DeBlois Starring: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerad Butler, Ruth Codd

How to Train Your Dragon is a 2025 fantasy film co-produced, written for the screen, and directed by Dean DeBlois. It is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film of the same name produced by DreamWorks Animation, itself loosely based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Cressida Cowell.