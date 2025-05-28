7 Most-Anticipated Hollywood Films Releasing In June 2025: AI-Horror Flick, Post-Apocalyptic Thriller To Hardcore Actioner From John Wick Franchise - In Pics
7 Most-Anticipated Hollywood Films Releasing In June 2025: If you are a Hollywood movie buff, then pack your June calendar as the line-up is here and looks high on entertainment and thrill. From AI-Horror Flick, Post-Apocalyptic Thriller To Hardcore Actioner From John Wick Franchise, check out this compilation to find out which film is hitting the screens or OTT.
Ballerina
Release Date: June 6, 2025
Director: Len Wiseman Starring: Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno
Ballerina is an upcoming American action thriller film that is the fifth film in the John Wick franchise, serving as a spin-off set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023).
The Twits
Release Date: June 13, 2025
Director: Phil Johnston, Todd Demong, Katie Shanahan Starring: Emilia Clarke, Natalie Portman, Margo Martindale
The Twits is an animated comedy film co-produced and directed by Phil Johnston, who co-wrote the screenplay with Meg Favreau from a screen story by Kirk DeMicco and John Cleese, based on the 1980 novel by Roald Dahl. It stars Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, Margo Martindale and Johnny Vegas. The Twits will be released in 2025 by Netflix.
How To Train Your Dragon
Release Date: June 13, 2025 Director: Dean DeBlois Starring: Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerad Butler, Ruth Codd
How to Train Your Dragon is a 2025 fantasy film co-produced, written for the screen, and directed by Dean DeBlois. It is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film of the same name produced by DreamWorks Animation, itself loosely based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Cressida Cowell.
Elio
Release Date: June 20, 2025 Director: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson
Elio is an upcoming American animated science fiction adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures.
28 Years Later
Release Date: June 20, 2025 Director: Danny Boyle Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell
28 Years Later is a post-apocalyptic horror film produced and directed by Danny Boyle, and written by Alex Garland. The third in the 28 Days Later film series, following 28 Days Later (2002) and 28 Weeks Later (2007), it stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.
M3GAN 2.0
Release Date: June 27, 2025
Director: Gerard Johnstone Starring: Allison Williams, Jenna Davis, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald
M3GAN 2.0 is a science fiction horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Johnstone and Akela Cooper. It shows how 2 years after the events of M3GAN, Gemma has become an author and an advocate for regulation of artificial intelligence while trapping a still-active M3GAN in a small, harmless robotic doll.
F1 The Movie (2025)
Release Date: June 27, 2025
Director: Joseph Kosinski Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Shea Whigham
F1 is a sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, from a story the two co-wrote, featuring the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body.
