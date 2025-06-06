7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films Loaded With Action, Thrill And Star Power: War 2, Toxic To Kantara 2
Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films: Here's a look at the most hyped upcoming films that are creating buzz and breaking the internet even before their release.
7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films
7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films: The diehard mass-lover cinema buffs are eagerly waiting for few most-hyped Pan India movies loaded with grit, thrill and action in abundance. From mythological tales to actioners, movie lovers are up for a massive cinematic burst with a string of huge pan-India releases that are already sending fans into a frenzy. Here's a look at the most hyped upcoming films that are creating buzz and breaking the internet even before their release.
War 2
The YRF Spy Universe just got wilder. War 2 is bringing together Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr NTR and the versatile star Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film promises high-octane action, and epic one-on-one showdowns.
Toxic
Post-KGF, Yash is stepping into a totally new zone with Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Rumored to be a stylized action thriller, the film might showcase Yash in an anti-hero role. It’s edgy, it’s experimental, and fans are totally here for it.
Peddi
With Peddi, Ram Charan is going full mass mode alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this one's being called a sports drama with old-school action, community pride and rural swag against a powerful rival.
NTRNeel
Jr NTR teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel? Say less. This film (working title #NTRNeel) is expected to be a full-blown action spectacle with raw intensity, rugged landscapes, and power-packed visuals.
Mirai
Teja Sajja, who already made waves with HanuMan, is all set to suit up again as a futuristic super yodha in Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, this film blends itihaasa with modern action and insane visuals where a fearless Super Yodha is entrusted with guarding nine divine scriptures that hold the fate of humanity. The recently unveiled trailer has garnered rave reactions, with audiences praising its top-tier VFX and ambitious world-building. With this the film is aiming to push boundaries and make India proud on a global stage.
Kantara 2
After the smashing success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is back to dive deeper into the mystical forest. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel, set to explore the origin of the divine traditions and Daiva connection that made the first film a cultural phenomenon. With intense performances, spiritual storytelling, and rooted visuals, this one's got mass plus class vibes written all over it.
Coolie
The Thalaivaar is back — and he’s teamed up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie. Expect heavy-duty mass moments, explosive fight sequences, and vintage Rajini swag. With Lokesh’s gritty direction and Rajini’s stylish action scenes, this one promises to be a total feast for fans.
Trending Photos