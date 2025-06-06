Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2911554https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/7-most-awaited-upcoming-massy-pan-india-films-loaded-with-action-thrill-and-star-power-war-2-toxic-to-kantara-2-2911554
NewsPhotos7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films Loaded With Action, Thrill And Star Power: War 2, Toxic To Kantara 2
photoDetails

7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films Loaded With Action, Thrill And Star Power: War 2, Toxic To Kantara 2

Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films: Here's a look at the most hyped upcoming films that are creating buzz and breaking the internet even before their release.

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films

1/8
7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films

7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films: The diehard mass-lover cinema buffs are eagerly waiting for few most-hyped Pan India movies loaded with grit, thrill and action in abundance. From mythological tales to actioners, movie lovers are up for a massive cinematic burst with a string of huge pan-India releases that are already sending fans into a frenzy. Here's a look at the most hyped upcoming films that are creating buzz and breaking the internet even before their release.

Follow Us

War 2

2/8
War 2

The YRF Spy Universe just got wilder. War 2 is bringing together Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Telugu superstar Jr NTR and the versatile star Kiara Advani. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film promises high-octane action, and epic one-on-one showdowns. 

Follow Us

Toxic

3/8
Toxic

Post-KGF, Yash is stepping into a totally new zone with Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Rumored to be a stylized action thriller, the film might showcase Yash in an anti-hero role. It’s edgy, it’s experimental, and fans are totally here for it.

Follow Us

Peddi

4/8
Peddi

With Peddi, Ram Charan is going full mass mode alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this one's being called a sports drama with old-school action, community pride and rural swag against a powerful rival. 

Follow Us

NTRNeel

5/8
NTRNeel

Jr NTR teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel? Say less. This film (working title #NTRNeel) is expected to be a full-blown action spectacle with raw intensity, rugged landscapes, and power-packed visuals. 

Follow Us

Mirai

6/8
Mirai

Teja Sajja, who already made waves with HanuMan, is all set to suit up again as a futuristic super yodha in Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, this film blends itihaasa with modern action and insane visuals where a fearless Super Yodha is entrusted with guarding nine divine scriptures that hold the fate of humanity. The recently unveiled trailer has garnered rave reactions, with audiences praising its top-tier VFX and ambitious world-building. With this the film is aiming to push boundaries and make India proud on a global stage.

Follow Us

Kantara 2

7/8
Kantara 2

After the smashing success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is back to dive deeper into the mystical forest. Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel, set to explore the origin of the divine traditions and Daiva connection that made the first film a cultural phenomenon. With intense performances, spiritual storytelling, and rooted visuals, this one's got mass plus class vibes written all over it.

Follow Us

Coolie

8/8
Coolie

The Thalaivaar is back — and he’s teamed up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Coolie. Expect heavy-duty mass moments, explosive fight sequences, and vintage Rajini swag. With Lokesh’s gritty direction and Rajini’s stylish action scenes, this one promises to be a total feast for fans.

Follow Us
7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India FilmsMost-Awaited Upcoming Pan-India FilmsMost-Awaited Pan-India Films in cinemas7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films on OTTOTT weekend watchlistwhat to watch on OTTOTT releases of the weekEntertainmentwar 2 release dateJr NTRRajinikanthKantara 2
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
World Environment Day 2025
Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza To Allu Arjun: 10 Celebrities Climate Warriors Who Are Making Big Changes
camera icon11
title
Self improvement
10 Books Every Person Should Read For Self-Improvement
camera icon10
title
Auto news
Brezza Beats Creta, Scorpio Kicks Punch, Mahindra XUV3XO Tops From Bottom - 10 Best Selling SUVs In May 2025
camera icon7
title
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Karunya Plus KN-575 Lottery Result Today 05-06-2025 OUT: Bumper Thursday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
AMT Vs CVT Vs DCT Vs iMT Vs Torque Converter: Discover Which Automatic Transmission Is Best For You
NEWS ON ONE CLICK