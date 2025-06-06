7 Most-Awaited Upcoming Massy Pan-India Films Loaded With Action, Thrill And Star Power: War 2, Toxic To Kantara 2

6 / 8

Teja Sajja, who already made waves with HanuMan, is all set to suit up again as a futuristic super yodha in Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, this film blends itihaasa with modern action and insane visuals where a fearless Super Yodha is entrusted with guarding nine divine scriptures that hold the fate of humanity. The recently unveiled trailer has garnered rave reactions, with audiences praising its top-tier VFX and ambitious world-building. With this the film is aiming to push boundaries and make India proud on a global stage.