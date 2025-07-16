Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Most Intense, Raw And Jaw-Dropping Posters Of Pan-Indian Films: War 2, Animal To Kingdom
7 Most Intense, Raw And Jaw-Dropping Posters Of Pan-Indian Films: War 2, Animal To Kingdom

From Prabhas' Salaar fierce look to Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Kingdom, these posters perfectly capture the energy and thrill fans can expect. Here’s a look at some of the most intense action posters of Pan-India films.

 

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
7 Most Intense Posters From Pan-Indian Films

1/8
7 Most Intense Posters From Pan-Indian Films

Audiences have shown their love and apprecation for biggest Pan-India films like RRR, Pushpa 1 and 2, Animal and Salaar to name a few. Several action filma made on a massive Pan-India level cater to the needs to the fans who enjoy watching their favourite stars perform the inevitable on the big screens. Even before their release, the posters of these films had created a huge buzz. These intense, action-filled posters have amped up the excitement, making it clear that the movies are explosive. From Prabhas' Salaar fierce look to Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Kingdom, these posters perfectly capture the energy and thrill fans can expect. Here’s a look at some of the most intense action posters of Pan-India films:

War 2 Poster

2/8
War 2 Poster

The War 2 poster features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR standing back-to-back, geared up in heavy gun armour and bulletproof vests. With fighter planes soaring and vehicles ablaze in the background, the poster promises an intense, action-packed showdown, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated face-offs in Indian cinema. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the actioner.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire

3/8
Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire

The Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire poster featured Prabhas sitting with the support of a massive gun, staring intensely into the camera. The monochrome look adds to the raw, gritty vibe, making the poster feel absolutely intense and packed with action and power.

RRR

4/8
RRR

The RRR poster features Jr NTR and Ram Charan standing back-to-back, with half the image bathed in orange and the other half in blue. The fiery and cool tones highlight their fierce, intense looks, promising a high-octane, action-packed pan-India film.

Pushpa: The Rise & Pushpa 2: The Rule

5/8
Pushpa: The Rise & Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj, with his unique mannerisms and rugged style, is highlighted in the posters. The posters effectively capture the film's raw, rustic, and intense atmosphere. The film also starred Rashmika Madanna in both parts.

Kingdom Poster

6/8
Kingdom Poster

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has created immense buzz ahead of its release after the intense, action-filled poster dropped. The image shows Vijay in a fierce avatar—bare-chested, with a chiseled physique, heavy beard, scars on his face and body, holding a gun and a prop. The poster alone promises massive action, with Vijay in full-blown action mode. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 31, 2025.

K.G.F: Chapter 1 & 2 Poster

7/8
K.G.F: Chapter 1 & 2 Poster

These posters, particularly those featuring Yash in his Rocky Bhai persona, are known for their dark, gritty, and intense visuals. The posters often showcase him in action poses, with a focus on his rugged look and the film's high-octane action sequences. 

Animal Poster

8/8
Animal Poster

The Animal poster showed Ranbir Kapoor fully suited up in a blazer, with long hair and a cigarette in his mouth. Holding guns in both hands, his intense look perfectly captures the raw energy of this action-packed film.

