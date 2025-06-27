7 Movies Based On Real-Life Billionaires
These are some of the best movies based on real life billionaires 7 to be more specific.
Pirates Of Silicon Valley
This is the story of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs who they came with an idea of creating Apple and Microsoft.
The Social Network
A student from Harvard creates a social networking site that came to be known as Facebook he was later sued by twin brothers who claimed that he stole their idea.
The Wolf Of The Wall Street
The true story of Jordan Blefort rise from a wealthy stock broker to fall including crime, corruption and federal government etc.
The Founder
Ray Kroc expands the business of 2 brothers fast food eatery Mcdonald's into the biggest restaurant business.
Billionaire Boys Club
A bunch of wealthy boys start a get rich quick scam in Los Angeles during 1980s which later turns out to be deadly.
Guru
This is the story of Dhirubai Ambani Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of a villager Gurukant Desai he heads to Bombay in 1958 in order to become the Guru, biggest tycoon in India.
The Big Bull
The movie follows the story of Harshad Mehta(played by Abhishek Bachchan) who gets involved in financial crimes that took place between 1990 to 2000 in the financial market.
