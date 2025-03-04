7 Movies That Show The Other Side Of The Romance
Love is often shown pink, happy and magical in the romantic movies we watch but love is not that simple and it’s definitely not always beautiful. These seven movies show the complexities, highs and lows and struggles of love.
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind
Released in 2004, this heart wrenching movie revolves around the story of Joel and Clementine who went through the procedure of erasing each other’s memories after their painful breakup. The movie explores the themes of love, loss and regret.
Gone Girl
This movie is based on a Gillian Flynn’s novel by the same name, this psychological thriller delves into the toxic marriage of Amy and Ben after Amy mysteriously disappeared leaving his husband as a major suspect, this movie discusses the themes of lying, manipulation and toxic marriage.
Blue Valentine
Released in 2010, this heart touching movie follows a story of a Dean and Cindy who deeply fell in love but as years passed, their relationship started falling apart because of unmet expectations and past emotional wounds.
The Great Gatsby
This amazing movie is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel by the same name in which Jay Gatsby who used to throw ric parties in hopes of reviving his past love with Daisy, the movie explores the themes of unrequited love, obsession, and the illusion of romance.
500 Days Of Summer
Released in 2009, this is a story about Tom who believed that the girl he loves, Summer, is his soulmate but later with time he realised that love is not how we expect it to be, it has highs and lows. The movie also discusses the themes of idealization, heartbreak, and moving on.
Marriage Story
This very emotional movie revolves around the story of Charlie and Nicole who once loved each other deeply but after their marriage fell apart, their love became painful and just a legal battle, the movie explores the themes of love, divorce and struggles of letting go.
Fatal Attraction
Released in 1987, this psychological thriller is about Alex and Dan and Alex’s obsession, the movie delves deep into the themes of possessiveness, obsession and consequences of infidelity which made this movie a must watch romance thriller.
Trending Photos