7 Musicians Who Changed Their Stage Names and the Stories Behind Them
Throughout the history of music, several artists have changed their stage names for various reasons, from avoiding confusion with other performers to creating a more distinctive persona. Here's a look at seven famous musicians who made such changes and the stories behind their new names:
David Bowie (formerly Davy Jones)
To avoid confusion with Davy Jones of The Monkees, he adopted "David Bowie," inspired by frontiersman James Bowie.
Elton John (formerly Reginald Kenneth Dwight)
Inspired by saxophonist Elton Dean and singer Long John Baldry, he started using "Elton John" in their honor.
Bob Dylan (formerly Robert Allen Zimmerman)
He legally changed his name to Bob Dylan in the early 1960s to create a more distinctive persona.
Prince (formerly Prince Rogers Nelson)
To symbolize a new era in his career, he briefly changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol, leading to the nickname "The Artist Formerly Known As Prince."
Katy Perry (formerly Katheryn Hudson)
To avoid confusion with actress Kate Hudson, she adopted "Katy Perry" as her stage name.
Snoop Dogg (formerly Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.)
He initially used "Snoop Doggy Dog" and later simplified it to Snoop Dogg to create a memorable persona.
Diddy (formerly Sean Combs)
Reflecting changes in his career and image, he has used several names, including Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Diddy.
