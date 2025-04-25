7 / 8

Break boundaries with Umbarro, premiering April 24, 2025, only on ShemarooMe. Directed by National Award-winner Abhishek Shah, this heartwarming Gujarati comedy-drama follows seven women from across Gujarat on their first international trip to London. With a powerhouse cast including Vandana Pathak, Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Sucheeta Trivedi, Deeksha Joshi, and more, Umbarro blends laugh-out-loud humor with emotional depth, all set against the vibrant streets of London. Tune in from April 24, only on ShemarooMe.