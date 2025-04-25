7 Must-Watch OTT Releases For April Last Weekend: Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief To Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan
Must-Watch OTT Releases For April: With stars like Saif Ali Khan, Mohanlal, Chiyaan Vikram, and Penn Badgley leading the charge, watch these fresh movies and series promising to keep you hooked in the last weekend of April 2025. Here's taking a quick roundup of what’s streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and ShemarooMe.
Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins -Netflix, April 25
Get ready for a high-stakes adventure with Netflix’s upcoming action-adventure thriller, releasing on April 25! Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in gripping roles, and directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film follows Rehan, a master thief, who sets out to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond. Don’t miss the ultimate showdown, streaming exclusively on Netflix from April 25!
L2: Empuraan- JioHotstar, April 24
The much-awaited action thriller L2: Empuraan, the explosive second chapter in the Lucifer trilogy, is now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and headlined by legendary actor Mohanlal, it has an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Abhimanyu Singh. L2: Empuraan is a cinematic event you don’t want to miss. Now streaming on JioHotstar from April 24!
Crazxy- Prime Video, April 25
Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah, is a gripping mystery thriller that follows the mystery and web of troubles of Abhimanyu Sood—a brilliant surgeon, a failed father, and a deeply flawed man—enduring the worst day of his life. With a twisted plot and riveting performances, Crazxy premieres on Prime Video on April 25.
You Season 5 - Netflix - April 24
The final chapter of the gripping psychological thriller You is now streaming exclusively on Netflix from April 24! Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg in the fifth and final season, joined by Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, and Anna Camp in pivotal roles. You: Season 5 promises a suspense-filled farewell to the beloved thriller. Don’t miss the dramatic finale, now available to stream on Netflix!
Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 - Prime Video - April 24
The gripping Tamil action drama Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video! Released on April 24, 2025, the film stars Chiyaan Vikram as Kaali, a reformed gangster turned provision store owner, who is forced to return to his violent past to protect his family. Directed by SU Arun Kumar, this high-octane sequel also features Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Prudhvi Raj in key roles. Don’t miss this intense action thriller, now available on Prime Video!
Umbarro - ShemarooMe - April 24
Break boundaries with Umbarro, premiering April 24, 2025, only on ShemarooMe. Directed by National Award-winner Abhishek Shah, this heartwarming Gujarati comedy-drama follows seven women from across Gujarat on their first international trip to London. With a powerhouse cast including Vandana Pathak, Kaajal Oza Vaidya, Sucheeta Trivedi, Deeksha Joshi, and more, Umbarro blends laugh-out-loud humor with emotional depth, all set against the vibrant streets of London. Tune in from April 24, only on ShemarooMe.
Ayyana Mane - ZEE5 - April 25
The haunting Kannada thriller Jaji is now streaming exclusively on Netflix! Centered around a newlywed woman’s unsettling journey into her husband’s family secrets, the series follows Jaji—played by Khushi Ravi—as she uncovers a chilling connection between a string of mysterious deaths and a sacred Kondayya idol. Also starring Manasi Sudhir and Akshay Nayak, Jaji delivers a suspense-filled narrative laced with mystery, folklore, and emotional depth. Don’t miss this edge-of-your-seat thriller, available to stream on Netflix starting April 24, 2025.
