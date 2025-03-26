Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!

7 must-watch Web Series on Netflix you can't miss this Weekend, Check here the full list.
Updated:Mar 26, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Weak Hero

1/7
Weak Hero

Weak Hero follows a gifted but introverted student who, with the support of unexpected friends, takes on bullies and violent enemies—unaware of the escalating dangers around him.

Caught

2/7
Caught

Renowned for catching criminals, reporter Ema Garay finds herself in a tough spot when the suspect in a teen's disappearance is someone close to her.

Running Point

3/7
Running Point

Running Point follows a former party girl must step up and prove her business skills when she unexpectedly takes over her family's pro basketball team.

The Residence

4/7
The Residence

Truth unfolds when an Eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp arrives at the White House to investigate a murder that took place during a state dinner.

Wolf King

5/7
Wolf King

Wolf King is a Netflix animated fantasy series based on Wereworld by Curtis Jobling. The series follows a young commoner discovers he's the last of an ancient Werewolf bloodline and the rightful heir to the throne in this epic fantasy adventure. Starring Ceallach Spellman, Georgia Lock, and Chris Lew Kum Hoi.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

6/7
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is a gripping crime thriller based on real events, showcasing the intense battle between an honest cop and a deadly gangster in West Bengal. The series dives into crime, corruption, and power struggles, offering a thrilling mix of action, suspense, and moral conflicts.

Adolescence

7/7
Adolescence

Adolescence drama depicts the struggles of teenagers navigating identity, peer pressure, love, and family conflicts. It captures their journey of growth, self-discovery and the challenges of fitting in, making it deeply relatable.  

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix )

