NewsPhotos7 New K-Dramas Worth Watching This February 7 New K-Dramas Worth Watching This February
7 New K-Dramas Worth Watching This February

 Must-Watch weekend picks from 'My Dearest Nemesis' to 'Newtopia ' - Check full list
Updated:Feb 20, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
My Dearest Nemesis - (February 17)

1/7
My Dearest Nemesis - (February 17)

My Dearest Nemesis follows the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first connect through their online game characters during their school days. Years later, fate brings them together again in real life, leading to a reunion filled with unexpected twists, making it a must-watch. 

KICKKICKKICKKICK - (February 5)

2/7
KICKKICKKICKKICK - (February 5)

"Kick Kick Kick Kick" follows Ji Jin-hee, a former national actor, and Jo Young-sik, a disgraced ex-star PD, as they launch the "Kick Kick Kick Kick Company." This sitcom offers a fun glimpse into the entertainment industry's behind-the-scenes drama.

Friendly Rivalry - (February 10)

3/7
Friendly Rivalry - (February 10)

An adaptation of the web novel Friendly Competition, Friendly Rivalry follows two fiercely competitive students, Yoo Jae Yi and Woo Seul Gi. However, Yoo Jae Yi’s hidden ambition adds an intriguing twist that will keep you hooked.

The Witch - (February 15)

4/7
The Witch - (February 15)

Park Mi Jeong, a gifted translator with exceptional English skills, captivates everyone with her beauty and enigmatic aura. Leading a solitary life, she earns the nickname as witch as men fall for her mysterious charm. A perfect pick for mystery drama lovers. 

Undercover High School - (February 21)

5/7
Undercover High School - (February 21)

'Undercover High School' is a comedy-action drama starring Seo Kang Jun as NIS agent Jeong Hae Seong, who goes undercover as a high school student to retrieve missing gold. This K-drama is a perfect weekend pick. 

Buried Hearts - (February 14)

6/7
Buried Hearts - (February 14)

Seo Dong Joo, the cunning leader of Daesan Group’s Public Affairs team, appears loyal to chairwoman Cha Kang Chun but secretly plots to take over the company. As power struggles unfold, Park Hyung-sik and Huh Joon-ho bring intense vengeance and masterful tactics, making this revenge drama a must-watch thriller. 

Newtopia (February 7)

7/7
Newtopia (February 7)

When soldier battles a zombie outbreak during his military service, while his engineer girlfriend fights to survive in zombie-infested Seoul. This romantic comedy zombie series is a must-watch pick for the weekend.   

(Image: IMDb/ Netflix)

