7 New K-Dramas You Can't Miss This March
New K-Dramas In March: From gripping thrillers to laugh-out-loud comedies, these new K-dramas are set to keep you hooked. Check out the list of must-watch dramas streaming this March.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Top K-drama stars unite for the much-anticipated When Life Gives You Tangerines. IU (My Mister) plays Ae-sun, a rebellious poet-in-the-making, while Park Bo-gum (Record of Youth) portrays Gwan-sik, a reserved young man deeply in love with her. directed by Kim Won-seok (My Mister) and penned by Lim Sang-choon (When the Camellia Blooms). Netflix drops the first volume of this 16-episode series on March 7.
Villains Everywhere
This comedy-drama explores the lives of middle-aged K-sisters, their husbands, and children as they tackle a world full of villains. With a perfect mix of humor and heartfelt family moments, the show brings a refreshing twist to modern family life. Villains Everywhere will be available for streaming on KBS2 from March 19, 2025.
I Am A Running Mate
I Am A Running Mate follows an ordinary student who unexpectedly becomes a vice-presidential candidate in a tense university election. As he navigates campus politics, he uncovers hidden agendas and power struggles. This k-drama premieres on March 22, 2025, streaming on TVING.
The Art Of Negotiation
The Art of Negotiation is a gripping K-drama delving into high-stakes deals, power struggles, and strategic mind games. It follows a sharp yet ruthless negotiator balancing complex cases with personal challenges. As tensions rise and secrets emerge, the series explores the fine line between justice and manipulation. Airing March 15, 2025, on SBS and Netflix.
The Divorce Insurance
Divorce Insurance is a romantic comedy K-drama starring Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee. Set at Plus Insurance, the story follows a product development team led by a man with three divorces under his belt. His cynical outlook on love inspires him to create divorce insurance plans—until his perspective shifts when he falls for a colleague. Streaming on Prime Video on March 31.
Hyper Knife
Hyper Knife follows A brilliant yet disgraced neurosurgeon, haunted by a past tragedy, loses her medical license and turns to performing illegal surgeries in secret. Premieres on March 19, 2025, on Disney+.
The Potato Lab
The Potato Lab is a quirky South Korean drama about eccentric scientists in a small-town lab tackling groundbreaking potato innovations. Blending comedy, romance, and mystery, it offers a fresh take on workplace dynamics. Premiering on March 1, 2025, on tvN and Netflix.
Trending Photos