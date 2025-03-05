1 / 7

Top K-drama stars unite for the much-anticipated When Life Gives You Tangerines. IU (My Mister) plays Ae-sun, a rebellious poet-in-the-making, while Park Bo-gum (Record of Youth) portrays Gwan-sik, a reserved young man deeply in love with her. directed by Kim Won-seok (My Mister) and penned by Lim Sang-choon (When the Camellia Blooms). Netflix drops the first volume of this 16-episode series on March 7.