7 New Series You Can't Miss This Weekend

Weekend Watchlist: New Series and Hit Shows return to OTTs with thrilling episodes to keep you hooked - action, drama, and suspense await, Check out the Full List below!

Updated:Mar 07, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season 7 - ( Netflix )

1/7
Formula 1: Drive To Survive Season 7 - ( Netflix )

Season 7 will keep you hooked with a behind-the-scenes look at the biggest moments of the 2024 season—from team revamps and fiery rivalries to off-track drama and mid-season shake-ups, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s shocking move to Ferrari.

School Spirits Season 2 Finale - (Paramount+)

2/7
School Spirits Season 2 Finale - (Paramount+)

School Spirits Season 1 ended with the shocking twist that Maddie Nears (Peyton List) was never actually dead—her body was taken over by Janet, who has no intention of leaving. Season 2 dives into Maddie's fight to reclaim her life while uncovering deeper secrets about the afterlife.

Dupahiya Season 1 - ( Prime Videos)

3/7
Dupahiya Season 1 - ( Prime Videos )

In the peaceful village of Dhadakpur, untouched by crime for years, chaos erupts when a motorcycle is stolen just days before a grand wedding, setting off a chain of hilarious events. 

Love Is Blind Season 8 Finale - ( Netflix )

4/7
Love Is Blind Season 8 Finale - ( Netflix )

In the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale, only one couple  exchanged vows and became husband and wife. The season's reunion special is scheduled to air on March 9, 2025.

Beauty In Black Season 1, Part 2 - ( Netflix )

5/7
Beauty In Black Season 1, Part 2 - ( Netflix )

Season 1 Part 2 of Beauty In Black, Kimmie, an exotic dancer, gets caught up with the wealthy yet troubled Bellarie family, who run a cosmetics empire hiding a dark trafficking operation, what the story unfolds will keep you hooked to screens. 

Daredevil: Born Again - (Disney +)

6/7
Daredevil: Born Again - (Disney +)

Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ sees Matt Murdock focusing on law while Wilson Fisk becomes NYC’s mayor. As their pasts resurface, a new battle begins.

The Waking Of A Nation - ( Sony LIV)

7/7
The Waking Of A Nation - (Sony LIV)

Directed by Ram Madhvani this historical drama is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, seen through Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina). Featuring Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni in key roles. 

(All Images: Netflix/ IMDb/ X)  

