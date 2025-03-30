7 Oscar-Nominated Film To Must Add In Your Watchlist
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 1 and 2 both are oscar nominated films these animated films are a must watch if you are a animated moive lover give it a watch.
Nosferatu
Nosferatu is another recommendation you can't miss on, this horror film will keep you hooked for its storyline.
The Substance
The Substance is a psycholigical horror film to must watch for its gripping story and screenplay.
Dune: Part Two
Dune: Part two is another must watch you can't miss on, this oscar nominated film is a science-fiction with captivating visuals that will keep you hooked.
A Real Pain
A Real pain is another recommendation if you are looking something worthy to watch this weekend.
Flow
This animated masterpiece is must pick if you like silent movies, this movie will keep you glued to watchs next.
The Wild Robot
if you like techie movies The Wild Robot is a must watch. This movie will keep you hooked.
(All Images: IMDb)
