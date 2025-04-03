7 Reasons Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero Is An Unmissable Action Thriller
Ground Zero: Excel Entertainment has ignited the internet with the gripping teaser and two intense new posters of Emraan Hashmi next as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, the teaser offers a glimpse of the high-stakes mission, looming threats, and the raw intensity of war. With the full trailer around the corner, here's why anticipation is at an all-time high for this real life story based action-thriller.
The trailer introduces Emraan Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, a real-life hero who led a high-stakes mission to hunt down the enemy. The gripping action thriller's teaser opens with a chilling warning from a terror group, followed by a harrowing depiction of an attack on Indian soldiers that claimed 70 lives.
Power Packed Dialogue
The teaser ends with Hashmi's character posing a poignant question, ''Sirf Kashmir ki zameen humaari hai ya yahan ke log bhi?'' (Does Kashmir's land belong to us, or do its people also belong to us?), a powerful line that leaves a lingering thought about how the story will unfold.
The teaser was just the beginning. The full trailer promises to set the screen ablaze with more action, drama, and high-stakes suspense. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film releases in cinemas on April 25, 2025.
Ground Zero Lakshya Connection?
From the makers of Lakshya and directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero combines masterful storytelling, top-tier action, and grand production values. The teaser offers a glimpse of its cinematic scale—expect the trailer to elevate the stakes even higher!
High-Octane War
With its gripping battlefield sequences, complex conflicts, and an emotional core, Ground Zero promises to be a film that resonates with audiences who love high-octane war thrillers with a strong patriotic pulse.
Real-Life-Inspired Mission
This isn’t just another war thriller—it’s based on true events and inspired by one of the most remarkable BSF operations in five decades. The teaser hints at the tension and danger, but the trailer will take us deeper into this real-life-inspired mission.
Emraan Hashmi Never Seen Before Avatar
The teaser introduces us to a hardened, battle-ready BSF officer on a dangerous mission. With his intense screen presence, powerful action sequences, and emotional depth, Emraan Hashmi is set to deliver a career-defining performance.
