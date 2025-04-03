Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2881168https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/7-reasons-emraan-hashmis-ground-zero-is-an-unmissable-action-thriller-2881168
NewsPhotos7 Reasons Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero Is An Unmissable Action Thriller
photoDetails

7 Reasons Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero Is An Unmissable Action Thriller

Ground Zero: Excel Entertainment has ignited the internet with the gripping teaser and two intense new posters of Emraan Hashmi next as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, the teaser offers a glimpse of the high-stakes mission, looming threats, and the raw intensity of war. With the full trailer around the corner, here's why anticipation is at an all-time high for this real life story based action-thriller. 

Updated:Apr 03, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Follow Us

1/7

The trailer introduces Emraan Hashmi as BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, a real-life hero who led a high-stakes mission to hunt down the enemy. The gripping action thriller's teaser opens with a chilling warning from a terror group, followed by a harrowing depiction of an attack on Indian soldiers that claimed 70 lives. 

 

Follow Us

Power Packed Dialogue

2/7
Power Packed Dialogue

The teaser ends with Hashmi's character posing a poignant question, ''Sirf Kashmir ki zameen humaari hai ya yahan ke log bhi?'' (Does Kashmir's land belong to us, or do its people also belong to us?), a powerful line that leaves a lingering thought about how the story will unfold.

 

Follow Us

3/7
With the gun

The teaser was just the beginning. The full trailer promises to set the screen ablaze with more action, drama, and high-stakes suspense. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film releases in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

 

Follow Us

Ground Zero Lakshya Connection?

4/7
Ground Zero Lakshya Connection?

From the makers of Lakshya and directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero combines masterful storytelling, top-tier action, and grand production values. The teaser offers a glimpse of its cinematic scale—expect the trailer to elevate the stakes even higher!

 

Follow Us

High-Octane War

5/7
High-Octane War

With its gripping battlefield sequences, complex conflicts, and an emotional core, Ground Zero promises to be a film that resonates with audiences who love high-octane war thrillers with a strong patriotic pulse.

Follow Us

Real-Life-Inspired Mission

6/7
Real-Life-Inspired Mission

This isn’t just another war thriller—it’s based on true events and inspired by one of the most remarkable BSF operations in five decades. The teaser hints at the tension and danger, but the trailer will take us deeper into this real-life-inspired mission.

Follow Us

Emraan Hashmi Never Seen Before Avatar

7/7
Emraan Hashmi Never Seen Before Avatar

The teaser introduces us to a hardened, battle-ready BSF officer on a dangerous mission. With his intense screen presence, powerful action sequences, and emotional depth, Emraan Hashmi is set to deliver a career-defining performance.

Follow Us
ground zeroGround Zero TrailerEmraan HashmiEmraan Hashmi moviesentertainment news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Orange Cap & Purple Cap: Who Are Leading Run-Scorer & Top Wicket-Taker After RCB vs GT Match?
camera icon11
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs GT Match - In Pics
camera icon8
title
ITR Filing 2025
Noticed Mistake In Your ITR? You Can Now File Rectification Request Online—Here’s How
camera icon7
title
Bowlers With Most Wickets In First Over In IPL
From Trent Boult To Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bowlers With Most Wickets In First Over In IPL
camera icon7
title
Players To Take 4 Wickets On IPL Debut
Ashwani Kumar To Alzarri Joseph: List Of Players To Take 4 Wickets On IPL Debut
NEWS ON ONE CLICK