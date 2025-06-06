7 Richest Chefs In India: THIS Famous Cookery Show Host Beats Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar With Whopping Net Worth!

2 / 6

Vikas Khanna is more than just a chef — he's a global ambassador of Indian cuisine. Renowned for his appearances on MasterChef India and Celebrity MasterChef, Khanna has built an impressive career as a chef, TV personality, author, filmmaker, and restaurateur. He directed the critically acclaimed film 'The Last Color', owns several restaurants worldwide, and has penned numerous cookbooks. His contributions earned him the Person of the Year honor from Harvard University's South Asian Association and the Michelin Bib Gourmand Award for his restaurant, Bungalow and more. According to Lifestyle Asia, his net worth ranges from Rs 84 crore to Rs127 crore.