7 South Indian Actors And Their Super Rich Wives: This Icon Star Boasts Of Rs 460 Cr Net Worth, Wife Has Rs 42 Cr Estimated Wealth

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa 2's iconic star got married to the Sneha Reddy - the daughter of Chairman of the Scient Institute of Technology and educationist Kancharla Chandrashekhar Reddy in 2011. The adorable couple has two children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. Allu Arjun became the highest-paid actor in India in 2024 - thanks to the success of Pushpa 2. His net worth is estimated to be Rs 460 crore, according to News18 and Times of India reports. His wife meanwhile, has an approximate net worth of Rs 42 crore as per Siasat.com.