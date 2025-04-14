7 South Indian Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets Worth Crores: Allu Arjun's Luxurious 6-Seater Plane To Ram Charan's Trujet
Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets
Celebrity lives are often high and mighty - full of luxury, name and fame. Stars have different passions and indulgences. While some love to buy swanky cars and houses, others love to invest in properties. Today, let's take a look at top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of who own private jets worth crores:
Ram Charan
RRR fame star owns a Trujet, which he uses for his family outings, reportedly.
Rajinikanth
Megastar Rajinikanth owns a private jet which he uses for personal and professional travel.
Nayanthara
According to News18 report, this Lady Superstar owns a private jet which is uses for her professional engagements and family events.
Mahesh Babu
One of the highest-paid actors of South-India owns a private jet which he frequently uses for family vacations and professional commitments, as per Koimoi report.
Jr NTR
Jr NTR also happens to be an avid automobile enthusiast. According to Koimoi.com, he owns a private jet valued at Rs 8 crore.
Chiranjeevi
The megastar also owns a luxurious private jet in addition to a whopping net worth.
Allu Arjun
The Pushpa star owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.
