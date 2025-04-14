Advertisement
7 South Indian Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets Worth Crores: Allu Arjun's Luxurious 6-Seater Plane To Ram Charan's Trujet
7 South Indian Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets Worth Crores: Allu Arjun's Luxurious 6-Seater Plane To Ram Charan's Trujet

Ram Charan To Allu Arjun: Today, let's take a look at top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of who own private jets worth crores

Updated:Apr 14, 2025, 07:51 AM IST
Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets

Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets

Celebrity lives are often high and mighty - full of luxury, name and fame. Stars have different passions and indulgences. While some love to buy swanky cars and houses, others love to invest in properties. Today, let's take a look at top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of who own private jets worth crores:

Ram Charan

Ram Charan

RRR fame star owns a Trujet, which he uses for his family outings, reportedly.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth owns a private jet which he uses for personal and professional travel.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara

According to News18 report, this Lady Superstar owns a private jet which is uses for her professional engagements and family events.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu

One of the highest-paid actors of South-India owns a private jet which he frequently uses for family vacations and professional commitments, as per Koimoi report.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR

Jr NTR also happens to be an avid automobile enthusiast. According to Koimoi.com, he owns a private jet valued at Rs 8 crore.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi

The megastar also owns a  luxurious private jet in addition to a whopping net worth.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa star owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.

