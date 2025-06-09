Advertisement
7 South Indian Stars Who Own Private Jets Worth Crores: Allu Arjun's 6-Seater Plane, Rajinikanth's Swanky Jet To Ram Charan's Trujet
7 South Indian Stars Who Own Private Jets Worth Crores: Allu Arjun's 6-Seater Plane, Rajinikanth's Swanky Jet To Ram Charan's Trujet

Rajinikanth, Ram Charan To Allu Arjun: Today, let's take a look at top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of private jets worth crores

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private Jets

Celebrity lives are often high and mighty - full of luxury, name and fame. Stars have different passions and indulgences. While some love to buy swanky cars and houses, others love to invest in properties. Today, let's take a look at top Pan-India actors who are proud owners of who own private jets worth crores:

The megastar also owns a luxurious private jet in addition to a whopping net worth.

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa star owns a luxurious six-seater private jet, which he reportedly purchased after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy.

Ram Charan

RRR fame star owns a Trujet, which he uses for his family outings, reportedly.

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth owns a private jet which he uses for personal and professional travel.

Nayanthara's Private jet

According to News18 report, this Lady Superstar owns a private jet which is uses for her professional engagements and family events.

Mahesh Babu

One of the highest-paid actors of South-India owns a private jet which he frequently uses for family vacations and professional commitments, as per Koimoi report.

Jr NTR's Private Jet

Jr NTR also happens to be an avid automobile enthusiast. According to Koimoi.com, he owns a private jet valued at Rs 8 crore.

7 South Indian Actors Who Are Proud Owners Of Private JetsActor who own private jetsIndian actors who own private jetsEntertainmentAllu ArjunRam CharanAllu Arjun private jetnayanthara private jetprivate jets costSouth Indian actors
