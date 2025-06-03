Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909975https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/7-top-actresses-who-are-a-hit-machine-in-bollywood-and-south-cinemas-samantha-ruth-prabhu-rashmika-mandanna-to-kiara-advani-2909975
NewsPhotos7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine In Bollywood And South Cinemas: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna To Kiara Advani
photoDetails

7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine In Bollywood And South Cinemas: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna To Kiara Advani

7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine In Bollywood And South Cinemas: Here's looking at 7 actresses who have proven themselves as pan-Indian stars.

 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine

1/8
7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine

We have seen some super successful Indian actresses who have broken the boundaries of language. These leading ladies are winning hearts with their powerful performances and impeccable talent in both Hindi and South Indian Cinema. Here's looking at 7 actresses who have proven themselves as pan-Indian stars.

Follow Us

Kiara Advani

2/8
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, also fondly called as the Preeti of Bollywood, established herself with films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and many more. Recently, she starred in the South action drama, Game Changer, and earned herself the moniker of a pan-Indian actress.

Follow Us

Tamannaah Bhatia

3/8
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Having appeared in 88 films. She is considered one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She began her acting career with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). She then debuted in Telugu cinema with Sree (2005) and Tamil cinema with Kedi (2006). She went on to star in Happy Days (2007), Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (2009), Racha (2012), Baahubali (2015), Bengal Tiger (2015), Baahubali 2 (2017) Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Veeram (2014), Devi (2016), Kanne Kalaimaane (2019), Jailer (2023) and Aranmanai 4 (2024) among others. She was last sene in Odela 2 (2025).

 

Follow Us

Saiee M Manjrekar

4/8
Saiee M Manjrekar

Saiee M Manjrekar, a promising actress in Indian cinema, stepped into Bollywood with Dabangg 3 but she rose to fame with her role in the patriotic drama, Major. Later, she ventured into South films with spectacles like Ghani, Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi, Skanda, and others. 

Follow Us

Nayanthara

5/8
Nayanthara

Often hailed as the “Lady Superstar” of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara made a thunderous Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, earning widespread love for her restrained strength and screen presence. With an aura that transcends regions and a career defined by powerful roles, she now stands tall as one of the few truly pan-India superstars.

Follow Us

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

6/8
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has majorly established her foot in the South space with films like Kushi, Rangasthalam, Yashoda, Jaanu, and others, but received immense fame with Pushpa song Oo Antava. She boosted her appeal in Bollywood by starring in The Family Man and impressed everyone with her stellar screen presence. 

Follow Us

Rashmika Mandanna

7/8
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, also lovingly known as Srivalli, earned her spot as a pan-Indian actress by starring in the Pushpa franchise, Dear Comrade, Geeta Gonvinda, and more. Later, she broadened her appeal with Bollywood films like Animal, Chhaava, Sikandar, and more. 

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

8/8
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way in her film career. With films like Gunjan Saxena, Dhadak, Mili, Bawaal, Roohi, she put herself out there in Bollywood, and later, she starred in the South spectacle Devara, alongside Jr. NTR. Known for her relatability and on-screen charm, Janhvi Kapoor is coming up with another Bollywood rom-com, Param Sundari.

Follow Us
top South Indian Actresses7 South Indian Actresses Ruling BollywoodTop Pan India ActressesSamantha Prabhurashmika mandannaSouth Sirenssouth indian actressesfamous south Indian actresseshot South Indian ActressesNayantharaTamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia Hot Pics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
upcoming bollywood movies. june 2025 releases
Much-Anticipated Theatrical And OTT Releases In June 2025 You Can’t Miss: Housefull 5, Sardaarji 3, Squid Game Season 3 And More
camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Record For RCB In IPL Finals: Runs, Fifties, Captaincy And... - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
Latest OTT Releases This Week (June 2- June 8): 12 New Movies And Webseries On Netflix, ZEE 5, Prime Video And More
camera icon13
title
Glenn Maxwell Net Worth
Glenn Maxwell's Net Worth From IPL: From Rs. 10 Lakh Debut To Rs 92 Crore Superstar - Check His Whopping Earning
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet IIT Graduate Who Got Richer By Rs 11,385 Crore After Selling... In India’s Largest Airline; Check His Net Worth
NEWS ON ONE CLICK