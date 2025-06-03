7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine In Bollywood And South Cinemas: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna To Kiara Advani

3 / 8

Tamannaah Bhatia predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Having appeared in 88 films. She is considered one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She began her acting career with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). She then debuted in Telugu cinema with Sree (2005) and Tamil cinema with Kedi (2006). She went on to star in Happy Days (2007), Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (2009), Racha (2012), Baahubali (2015), Bengal Tiger (2015), Baahubali 2 (2017) Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Veeram (2014), Devi (2016), Kanne Kalaimaane (2019), Jailer (2023) and Aranmanai 4 (2024) among others. She was last sene in Odela 2 (2025).