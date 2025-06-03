7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine In Bollywood And South Cinemas: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna To Kiara Advani
7 Top Actresses Who Are A HIT Machine In Bollywood And South Cinemas: Here's looking at 7 actresses who have proven themselves as pan-Indian stars.
We have seen some super successful Indian actresses who have broken the boundaries of language. These leading ladies are winning hearts with their powerful performances and impeccable talent in both Hindi and South Indian Cinema. Here's looking at 7 actresses who have proven themselves as pan-Indian stars.
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani, also fondly called as the Preeti of Bollywood, established herself with films like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and many more. Recently, she starred in the South action drama, Game Changer, and earned herself the moniker of a pan-Indian actress.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Having appeared in 88 films. She is considered one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She began her acting career with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). She then debuted in Telugu cinema with Sree (2005) and Tamil cinema with Kedi (2006). She went on to star in Happy Days (2007), Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (2009), Racha (2012), Baahubali (2015), Bengal Tiger (2015), Baahubali 2 (2017) Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Veeram (2014), Devi (2016), Kanne Kalaimaane (2019), Jailer (2023) and Aranmanai 4 (2024) among others. She was last sene in Odela 2 (2025).
Saiee M Manjrekar
Saiee M Manjrekar, a promising actress in Indian cinema, stepped into Bollywood with Dabangg 3 but she rose to fame with her role in the patriotic drama, Major. Later, she ventured into South films with spectacles like Ghani, Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi, Skanda, and others.
Nayanthara
Often hailed as the “Lady Superstar” of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara made a thunderous Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, earning widespread love for her restrained strength and screen presence. With an aura that transcends regions and a career defined by powerful roles, she now stands tall as one of the few truly pan-India superstars.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has majorly established her foot in the South space with films like Kushi, Rangasthalam, Yashoda, Jaanu, and others, but received immense fame with Pushpa song Oo Antava. She boosted her appeal in Bollywood by starring in The Family Man and impressed everyone with her stellar screen presence.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna, also lovingly known as Srivalli, earned her spot as a pan-Indian actress by starring in the Pushpa franchise, Dear Comrade, Geeta Gonvinda, and more. Later, she broadened her appeal with Bollywood films like Animal, Chhaava, Sikandar, and more.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way in her film career. With films like Gunjan Saxena, Dhadak, Mili, Bawaal, Roohi, she put herself out there in Bollywood, and later, she starred in the South spectacle Devara, alongside Jr. NTR. Known for her relatability and on-screen charm, Janhvi Kapoor is coming up with another Bollywood rom-com, Param Sundari.
