NewsPhotos7 Top Indian Actors Who Got Slapped In Public, Made Headlines: The Reasons Might Leave You SHOCKED - In Pics
7 Top Indian Actors Who Got Slapped In Public, Made Headlines: The Reasons Might Leave You SHOCKED - In Pics

7 Top Indian Actors Who Got Slapped In Public, Made Headlines: Check out the compilation of stars involved in slapgate controversies over the years.

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
7 Top Indian Actors Who Got Slapped In Public

1/8
7 Top Indian Actors Who Got Slapped In Public

7 Top Indian Actors Who Got Slapped In Public: Today, let's go back in time and revisit some of most -talked about controversies of our Bollywood A-listers. Check out this compilation of stars involved in slapgate incidents over the years.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/ YouTube Grabs)

Amrita Rao

2/8
Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao was reportedly slapped by Esha Deol on the sets of their film Pyaare Mohan. Esha later confirmed the incident in one of her interviews, explaining she slapped Amrita for her rude behaviour.

Salman Khan

3/8
Salman Khan

Back in 2009, Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by the daughter of a Delhi businessman who gatecrashed his private party, according to ET. Media reports suggested the girl was inebriated and despite commotion at the party due to her action, Salman remained calm and asked his bodyguards to escort her out.

Karan Singh Grover

4/8
Karan Singh Grover

Actor Karan Singh Grover was reportedly slapped by his then-wife, Jennifer Winget, on the sets of their TV show. Reportedly, she had found out about his extra-marital affair and had an outburst.

Bipasha Basu Slapped

5/8
Bipasha Basu Slapped

Remember how early 2000s where all about catfights between the actresses? Well, gossip mills were abuzz in 2001 about a slapgate incident involving Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu on the sets of ‘Ajnabee’. Reportedly, Kareena’s designer assisted Bipasha without former's consent, leading to a heated argument where Kareena allegedly called Bipasha a ‘Kaali billi’ and slapped her.

Kangana Ranaut

6/8
Kangana Ranaut

The actress-turned-politician was flying for Delhi to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) when the alleged incident occurred. It has was reported in 2024 that Kangana, who was travelling for Delhi by flight UK707 was allegedly slapped by the CISF official. After the security check at the Chandigarh airport, while the actress was heading for boarding the flight, the CISF official slapped her. It has been learnt that soon after the incident, Mayank Madhur, who was also travelling with Kangana tried to slap Kaur.

ANI reported that the CISF constable (who allegedly slapped Kangana) said that her mother was among the farmers holding a sit-in protest against the farm laws, which now have been repealed. She stated that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." she said. 

The 15-month-long farmers' protest was held against the farm laws (now repealed) including other issues.

Ranveer Singh

7/8
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was accidentally slapped by his own bodyguard reportedly at the SIIMA Awards 2022. Yes, it so happened that the guard was trying to control a massive crowd that had gathered to see the superstar on the red carpet and ended-up slapping the actor.

Gauahar Khan

8/8
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan was slapped by an audience member during the live shoot for the finale of India’s Raw Star. The man believed Gauahar was hurting his religious beliefs by wearing a short revealing dress.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK