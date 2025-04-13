7 Unmissable Indian Documentaries On Netflix You Need To Watch

4 / 7

The Elephant Whisperers (2022) is an Indian documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves, following Bomman and Bellie, an indigenous couple in South India, as they care for Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant. After his mother’s death, the couple forms a deep bond with Raghu. The film, praised for its heartfelt portrayal of their dedication, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards, marking a major milestone for Indian cinema.