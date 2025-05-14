Advertisement
7 Unmissable Theatre And OTT Releases This Week

OTT Releases This Week (May 12 To May 18) : As weekend is around the corner here are some exciting films and webseries to watch. From edge of the seat thriller to spine-chilling horror these new and upcoming watchlist has it all. Seven OTT release you can't miss this week, check full-list. 

 

Updated:May 14, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden - OTT

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden - OTT

This documentary series about epic hunt for Osama Bin Laden. This new series feature some rare footages from the epic hunt. American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden will preimere on Netflix on May 14th. 

Wolf Man - OTT

Wolf Man - OTT

This horror film follows a man seeking to protect his wife and daughter from a werewolf and what comes next is a worth watching plottwist. Wolf Man is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar this May 17th. 

Maranamass - OTT

Maranamass - OTT

Directed by debutant Sivaprasad, this Malayalam dark comedy is having its post-theatrical release this may.  Featuring Basil Joseph, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan and Anishma Anilkumar in crucial roles its plot is what to root for. The series will premiere on SonyLIV on May 15.

Murderbot - OTT

Murderbot - OTT

Murderbot is based on Martha Wells bestselling 'Hugo and Nebula' Award-winning book series. This sci-fi series stars Alexander Skarsgard as a half-biological cyborg that, according to the official logline, must "hide its free will and complete a dangerous mission. This book series will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 16.

Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate. - OTT

Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate. - OTT

This upcoming webseries takes us in the world of Anderson College, where rivalries explode in a cut-throat battle for the GOATs Trophy. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the series features The cast of Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate also features Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh in crucial roles. The series is all set to premiere on Jio Hotstar on May 16. 

Final Destination: Bloodlines - Theatre

Final Destination: Bloodlines - Theatre

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is scheduled for May 16 release. The popular horror franchise returns after 14 years with much more shocking death scenes and more. 

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Theatre

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Theatre

Mission Impossible 8,  American action spy film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the popular franchise starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt an IMF agent, The film is all set to hit Indian Theatres on May 17 before its global release on May 23. and is believed to be the final chapter in the popular franchise

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)

