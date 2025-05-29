74-Year-Old Senior Bollywood Actor Refuses SS Rajamouli's BIG Film, Was Offered Rs 20 Cr For 15-Day Shoot? He Said NO Because...
Maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next big venture, currently titled SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu is in news for its massive star cast including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran to huge sets being mounted in Odisha for shoot schedules. Amid all of this, strong buzz about a senior Bollywood star turning down a whopping fee to play a part in the movie is doing rounds on social media.
Nana Says NO To Rajamouli
X (formerly called Twitter) and Reddit are roaring with the rumour of veteran actor Nana Patekar refusing Rajamouli to play a part in his Mahesh Babu film. Reason? Well, unconfirmed reports on social media claim that Nana Patekar was in talks to join SSMB29 as Mahesh Babu ’s on-screen father. However, Welcome actor politely declined the offer, as he didn’t find the role enticing enough.
#NanaPatekar refuses role in #SSMB29 Patekar was in talks to join SSMB29 as #MaheshBabu ’s on-screen father. However, Welcome actor politely declined the offer, as he didn’t find the role enticing enough. Offered a whopping ₹20 Cr, shooting schedule of just about 15 days. pic.twitter.com/XTzKxnPSYb— Cinema Mania (@ursniresh) May 27, 2025
Rejects Rs 20 Cr For 15 Days Work
He was reportedly offered a whopping ₹20 Cr, shooting schedule of just about 15 days. According to Siasat.com report, Rajamouli even drove to Nana’s farmhouse near Pune to tell the story in person. However, Nana found the part was too small and not exciting enough.
SSMB29 Cast
SSMB29 is reportedly going to be a grand adventure thriller with mythological elements added to it. The movie is touted as Priyanka Chopra's massive comeback to an Indian film 10 years after 'Bajirao Mastani'. While she was seen in 'The White Tiger' in 2021, it was a Netflix release in India. The actor also did 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, but it was a US-India co-production, and was not entirely Bollywood.
The filmmaker has managed to keep the movie details under wraps so far.
SSMB29 Made On Rs 1000 Cr budget
The buzz is strong that Rajamouli will once again collaborate with RRR Oscar winner MM Keeravani for composing the music of SSMB29 and the budget is rumoured to be a staggering Rs. 1,000 crore , making it the most expensive Indian movie ever made.
SSMB29 Release Date
TOI report hints that speculation is rife over SSMB29 release date to be in March 2027, which will be coinciding with SS Rajamouli's 5th year anniversary of Oscar-winning RRR. But no official word has been made by the makers on it so far. The guessing game about SSMB29 remains at all-time high!
