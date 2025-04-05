8 Best Car Movies Every Car Enthusiast Must-Watch
Car Movies Watchlist: The weekend is here, and if you're a car enthusiast who loves car movies, your hustle for the perfect watchlist ends now. Whether you're into edge-of-the-seat thrillers, breathtaking visuals, or the roaring world of cars, we've got you covered. Here's a list of eight best car movies that are packed with high-octane action, stunning cinematography and much more to fuel your weekend binge.
Fast Five (2011)
Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Conner assemble a crew in Rio de Janeiro for one final heist to gain their freedom, all while being hunted by a relentless federal agent. Packed with insane stunts, fast cars, and family vibes, it's a high-octane ride from start to finish. Fast Five is streaming on Prime Video.
Speed Racer (2008)
A young and fearless race car driver, Speed Racer, sets out to win the race that took his brother’s life, uncovering corruption in the racing world along the way. With flashy visuals and high-speed action, it’s a wild ride from start to finish. The film is ahead of its time also for a spoiler the final scene will live rent free in your head. Speed Racer is streaming on Prime Video.
Rush (2013)
Set in the golden era of Formula One, Rush captures the fierce real-life rivalry between charismatic British driver James Hunt and disciplined Austrian champion Niki Lauda. Fueled by ambition, danger, and mutual respect, their battle for glory delivers adrenaline-pumping drama on and off the track.
Gran Turismo (2023)
Based on the inspiring true story, this epic car action film follows an unlikely team of underdogs — a determined working-class gamer, a former race car driver with a troubled past, and a visionary motorsport executive. Together, they defy the odds and challenge the elite world of professional racing. A high-speed tale of grit, passion, and purpose. Gran Turismo is streaming on SonyLIV.
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
After landing in legal trouble back home, a rebellious American teen is sent to live with his father in Tokyo only to discover the underground world of drift racing. As he becomes a key player in the scene, he must prove himself in high-stakes street battles. This high-octane car thriller is now streaming on Prime Video.
Grand Prix (1966)
Directed by John Frankenheimer, Grand Prix is a gripping blend of sports and drama that dives deep into the lives of Formula One racers. The film won 3 Oscars for its groundbreaking visuals and sound design. The story follows American driver Pete Aron, who is fired by his Jordan-BRM team after a crash at the Monaco Grand Prix injures his British teammate, Scott Stoddard. Grand Prix is available on JioHotstar.
Cars (2006)
This must-watch movie follows a rookie Lightning McQueen is desperate to make it to the winning position and take over the veteran Strip Weathers, but what unfolds will keep you hooked to the storyline. well its a must for every car freak to watch this movie. Cars is streaming on JioHotstar.
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Directed by James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari is based on true story, the story follows Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer, and Ken Miles, a race car driver, join hands to build a trailblazing vehicle and compete against the Ferrari race cars. You can stream this epic movie on JioHotstar.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)
