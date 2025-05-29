8 Best Horror-Comedy K-Dramas You Can't Miss!
Horror-Comedy K-Dramas: Juggling for a perfect K-dramas watchlist that includes spooky storline, action, comedy and worth watching plot? then your search ends here!. From horror to comedy with unexpected plots that will keep you hooked to screens. Master's Sun, Bring It On, Ghost and more. Check line-up!
Zombie Detective
Directed by Shim Jae-hyun, Zombie Detective follows a dead Min-ho (Choi) who returns to life as a zombie due to mysterious circumstances. Determined to solve the mystery of his past, he trains himself in human qualities and assumes the identity of Detective, But when his new assistant and former investigative journalist Sun-ji discovers his secret chaos ensues.
A Korean Odyssey
This K-drama follwos Oh-gong is an otherworldly being whose sole purpose on Earth is to attain invincibility. Soon, he comes across a woman with the ability to see ghosts. Things take a chaotic turn when Seon-mi suspects Oh-gong which shocking plot.
Sell Your Haunted House
Sell Your Haunted House is generally considered a light and enjoyable Korean drama, particularly praised for its balance of comedy and spooky storyline, along with its strong performances from the lead characters.
Hotel Del Luna
IU starring this K-drama is touted to be the most watched drama of 2019. If you are unverse of this fan favourite drama then giving it a shot is worth decision. Talking about the storyline, Hotel Del Luna focuses on the supernatural hotel where ghosts and humans coexist. What makes it a good watch is the emotional depth of the characters and their relationships.
Bring It On, Ghost
Bring It On, Ghost follows Hyun Ji, a19-year-old wandering ghost who meets exorcist named Bong Pal. They team up to listen to and solve the problems of various ghosts so that they can rest peacefully, as per IMDb. This k-drama blends supernatural horror elements with comedy and romance which make it a worth pick for this weekend watch.
The Uncanny Counter
The Uncanny Counter is a much-watched for horror-comedy and supernatural genre lovers. This K-drama follows a group of 'counters', ordinary people who gain extraordinary powers to hunt down evil spirits and the funny twist is they run a noodle shop!. The perfect balance between action, thriller, comedic elements and deeply personal moments of growth. This masterpiece is a worth watch for K-drama lovers.
The Ghost Detective
This k-drama follows a private investigator and his assistant whose hidden agenda is to solve her younger sibling's death. When their lives get entangled due to a crisis, a riotous series of events follow. A worth watching horror comedy drama filled with spooky storyline, thriller, mystery, romance, and supernatural elements.
Master's Sun
This drama follows Tae Gong Sil who has the ability to see ghosts, but their constant demands for help make her life impossible until she meets Joo Jong Won, who measures everything by money, since when she touches him, the ghosts disappear. Master's Sun blends spooky encounters and heartwarming moments, making it a perfect pick for horror-comedy lovers.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)
Trending Photos