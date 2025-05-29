Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2907813https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/8-best-horror-comedy-k-dramas-you-cant-miss-2907813
NewsPhotos8 Best Horror-Comedy K-Dramas You Can't Miss!
photoDetails

8 Best Horror-Comedy K-Dramas You Can't Miss!

Horror-Comedy K-Dramas: Juggling for a perfect K-dramas watchlist that includes spooky storline, action, comedy and worth watching plot? then your search ends here!. From horror to comedy with unexpected plots that will keep you hooked to screens. Master's Sun, Bring It On, Ghost and more. Check line-up!

Updated:May 29, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Zombie Detective

1/8
Zombie Detective

Directed by Shim Jae-hyun, Zombie Detective follows a dead Min-ho (Choi) who returns to life as a zombie due to mysterious circumstances. Determined to solve the mystery of his past, he trains himself in human qualities and assumes the identity of Detective, But when his new assistant and former investigative journalist Sun-ji discovers his secret chaos ensues. 

Follow Us

A Korean Odyssey

2/8
A Korean Odyssey

This K-drama follwos Oh-gong is an otherworldly being whose sole purpose on Earth is to attain invincibility. Soon, he comes across  a woman with the ability to see ghosts. Things take a chaotic turn when Seon-mi suspects Oh-gong which shocking plot. 

Follow Us

Sell Your Haunted House

3/8
Sell Your Haunted House

Sell Your Haunted House is generally considered a light and enjoyable Korean drama, particularly praised for its balance of comedy and spooky storyline, along with its strong performances from the lead characters. 

Follow Us

Hotel Del Luna

4/8
Hotel Del Luna

IU starring this K-drama is touted to be the most watched drama of 2019. If you are unverse of this fan favourite drama then giving it a shot is worth decision. Talking about the storyline, Hotel Del Luna focuses on the supernatural hotel where ghosts and humans coexist. What makes it a good watch is the emotional depth of the characters and their relationships. 

Follow Us

Bring It On, Ghost

5/8
Bring It On, Ghost

Bring It On, Ghost follows Hyun Ji, a19-year-old wandering ghost who meets exorcist named Bong Pal. They team up to listen to and solve the problems of various ghosts so that they can rest peacefully, as per IMDb. This k-drama blends supernatural horror elements with comedy and romance which make it a worth pick for this weekend watch. 

Follow Us

The Uncanny Counter

6/8
The Uncanny Counter

The Uncanny Counter is a much-watched for horror-comedy and supernatural genre lovers. This K-drama follows a group of 'counters', ordinary people who gain extraordinary powers to hunt down evil spirits and the funny twist is they run a noodle shop!. The perfect balance between action, thriller, comedic elements and deeply personal moments of growth. This masterpiece is a worth watch for K-drama lovers. 

 

Follow Us

The Ghost Detective

7/8
The Ghost Detective

This k-drama follows a private investigator and his assistant whose hidden agenda is to solve her younger sibling's death. When their lives get entangled due to a crisis, a riotous series of events follow. A worth watching horror comedy drama filled with spooky storyline, thriller, mystery, romance, and supernatural elements. 

Follow Us

Master's Sun

8/8
Master's Sun

This drama follows Tae Gong Sil who has the ability to see ghosts, but their constant demands for help make her life impossible until she meets Joo Jong Won, who measures everything by money, since when she touches him, the ghosts disappear. Master's Sun blends spooky encounters and heartwarming moments, making it a perfect pick for horror-comedy lovers. 

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix) 

Follow Us
7 Best Horror-Comedy K-dramasBest Horror-Comedy K-DramasSupernatural Horrorsupernatural fantasySpooky K-DramasK-Dramas WatchlistWeekend Watchlist
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Phil Salt To Mitchell Marsh: Best Individual Scores By Foreign Players For RCB, MI, CSK, RR, KKR, PBKS, DC, SRH, LSG, GT - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
traitors
From Apoorva Mukhija To Uorfi Javed: Meet The Contestants Reportedly Joining Karan Johar's Traitors
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Shubman Gill Matches KL Rahul, Enters Top 5 Captains With Most Runs In An IPL Season - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 centuries
Meet The Nine Centurions Of IPL 2025 Ahead Of Playoffs: Rishabh Pant Joins Ishan Kishan & KL Rahul - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
mobility
16 Household Items That Are Banned From Carrying On Flights - Chilli Pickle, Coconut And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK