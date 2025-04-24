8 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies And Series To Kick-Off Your Mid-Week Blues Away: Khauf To Sinners

3 / 9

Fan of themes like vengeance, witchcraft, and family betrayal? Then Sumala on Netflix is your destination. Set in the early 90s, Indonesia Sumala on Netflix tells the disturbing tale of a couple who strike a dark deal through a shaman to overcome infertility, leading to the birth of twin girls, one angelic and the other deeply sinister. Rooted in witchcraft, betrayal, and vengeance, this folklore-inspired horror will leave you disturbed and intrigued in equal measure. A must-watch for those who love layered horror with emotional stakes.