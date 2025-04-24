8 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies And Series To Kick-Off Your Mid-Week Blues Away: Khauf To Sinners
8 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies And Series on OTT/Cinemas: Tese films and shows go beyond the usual jump scares. Here are 8 horror picks that take fear to the next level.
Best Horror Movies And Series
Best Horror Movies And Series: Today, let's explore the edgy films and shows which go beyond the usual jump scares. Here are 8 spine-chilling horror picks that take fear to the next level, so grab your pop-corn and get set vroom for this horror-ride to kick-off your midweek blues away.
Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond - Zee5
ZEE5 Original 'Parchhayee' brings to life the most bone-chilling horror tales of celebrated author Ruskin Bond. It features Kay Kay Menon, Sumeet Vyas, Isha Talwar and Anurita Jha in lead roles.
Sumala- Netflix
Fan of themes like vengeance, witchcraft, and family betrayal? Then Sumala on Netflix is your destination. Set in the early 90s, Indonesia Sumala on Netflix tells the disturbing tale of a couple who strike a dark deal through a shaman to overcome infertility, leading to the birth of twin girls, one angelic and the other deeply sinister. Rooted in witchcraft, betrayal, and vengeance, this folklore-inspired horror will leave you disturbed and intrigued in equal measure. A must-watch for those who love layered horror with emotional stakes.
Sinners - Theaters
Set in 1930s Mississippi, twin brothers (both played by Michael B Jordan) return back to their hometown to open a juke joint for the black community. However, their happiness has a shorter deadline than expected, as the music played in that joint unknowingly summons spirits. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a Southern Gothic vampire musical that explores themes of race, cultural appropriation, and the power of Black music.
Rakshasa - Sun NXT
Rakshasa is a horror-thriller starring Prajwal Devaraj as Satya, an suspended police officer. Satya accidentally unleashes a trapped evil spirit, subjecting him to a horrific time loop. Reliving the cycle, he is forced to face demons and haunting memories of his past. The movie blends elements of horror and the time-loop concept in a unique way, presenting a different take on the genre.
Murmur - Prime Video
Murmur, follows a group of YouTubers from Chennai descend into haunted Jawadhu Hills to discover myths regarding the 'Seven Saptha Kannigal' and an avenging spirit in the form of Mangai. They want to capture real paranormal activities. Yet, they mysteriously vanish, and only broken cameras are retrieved. The eerie footage captures the horrific incidents occurring during their quest.
Khauf - Prime Video
Khauf is a psychological and supernatural thriller that keeps escalating until the very end. Starring Monica Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles, this Smita Singh creation is currently streaming on Prime Video.
Kakuda - Zee5
Blending satire with supernatural elements, Kakuda explores themes of superstition and societal norms. The film revolves around the sinister spirit Kakuda and is set in Ratodi, a village gripped by a terrifying curse. Kakuda blends eerie folklore, social commentary, and dark humor, making it a must-watch for fans of folk horror tales like Panchtantra ki Kahaniya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under RSVP Movies, it stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles. It is written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.
Chhorii 2- Prime Video
Set against the eerie backdrop of unexplored underground caves, Chhorii 2 draws viewers deeper into Sakshi’s terrifying world. Chhorii 2 raises the stakes with the chilling introduction of a mysterious figure known as ‘Daasi Ma.’ The movie boasts a stellar cast featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in pivotal roles.
Trending Photos