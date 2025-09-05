8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Brutally Trolled Online: Body-Shaming, To Age-Shaming - They Faced It All!

4 / 9

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has often been made subject to negative chatter. In addition to this, she also found herself at the centre of chatter after a magazine allegedly edited her armpits beyond believable levels. What followed this was trolls attacking her relentlessly and igniting a debate about unrealistic beauty standards.

She shared how once she was body-shamed for not adhering to unrealistic beauty standards. During an appearance on the chat show, The View, Priyanka said, "There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I am an Indian. I have Holi, I have Diwali, I have a hundred holidays and my body fluctuates and you know what I am fine with it."