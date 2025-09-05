8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Brutally Trolled Online: Body-Shaming, To Age-Shaming - They Faced It All!
8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Been Brutally Trolled: For celebrities, internet can be a mean place to be. Top A-listers have often been subject to incessant trolling online - from body-shaming to age-shaming, our stars have faced hate on social media a couple of times. Today, let's take a look at actresses who were targetted by trolls online and also some who faced it personally. But these divas never really paid any heed to this negative chatter and continued to shut them with their work.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled
Aishwarya Rai has repeatedly faced online trolling for her post-pregnancy weight gain and fashion choices at events like the Cannes Film Festival. Not once or twice but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been dealing with the troll machines commenting on her weight gain and fashion choices for long. However, the former beauty queen does not really get bothered by such mean comments and never really pays any heed to any of it.
Triptii Dimri
Last year, Triptii Dimri found herself in the midst of a controversy, which alleged that the actress took up money to appear at an event in Jaipur, but she did not turn up. The public defaced her posters at the event and even called for a boycott. However, she denied allegations of not turning up, setting it straight that she fully honoured professional obligations.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Global icon Priyanka Chopra has often been made subject to negative chatter. In addition to this, she also found herself at the centre of chatter after a magazine allegedly edited her armpits beyond believable levels. What followed this was trolls attacking her relentlessly and igniting a debate about unrealistic beauty standards.
She shared how once she was body-shamed for not adhering to unrealistic beauty standards. During an appearance on the chat show, The View, Priyanka said, "There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I am an Indian. I have Holi, I have Diwali, I have a hundred holidays and my body fluctuates and you know what I am fine with it."
Mrunal Thakur Trolled
Mrunal Thakur has recently found herself all across the headlines because of some old interviews making their way to social media. The actress is facing public scrutiny after it was assumed that she took a dig at an A-lister actress, even though no names were taken and no films were mentioned. She faced backlash for allegedly body-shaming Bipasha Basu and now taking an indirect dig at Anushka Sharma.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone was body-shamed after she announced her pregnancy, with online trolls making crude remarks and even alleging she was faking her pregnancy. Deepika Padukone was once body-shamed for a black and white midshot for Vanity Fair UK - the jewellery edition magazine. Users felt she looked too thin, ranging from "Dead body" to "anorexic." She faced trolling when netizens resorted to derogatory remarks about her body, questioning the authenticity of her baby bump after she announced pregnancy.
Janhvi Kapoor Trolled
Gen Z actress has been brutally trolled and even called 'nepo baby'. In 2023, Janhvi Kapoor shared that such constant criticism, despite her hard work, can be hurtful.
Malaika Arora Trolled
Malaika Arora has been trolled numerous times for her age and bold fashion choices. She is often trolled for the age gap between herself and her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. Also, she has been mocked for her walk, wiht many calling it 'duck walk'.
Taapsee Pannu Trolled
Taapsee Pannu has often found herself caught in online controversies and trolls, be it body shaming, commenting on her acting skills, or anything personal, but Taapsee has always shut them down with her savage responses. Once, a troll mentioned, “Tujhe acting to aati nahi, utha utha ke movie karti hai". Giving a befitting reply, Taapsee said, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”
