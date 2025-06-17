Advertisement
8 Controversies Surrounding YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast


8 Controversies Surrounding YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast

 YouTuber Gaurav Taneja is making headlines amid rumours of his participation in Bigg Boss 19. The popular influencer often ends up in controversies related to his personal life, professional decisions, and more.
Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Gaurav Taneja In Bigg Boss 19

1/9
Gaurav Taneja In Bigg Boss 19

With excitement brewing for Bigg Boss 19, anticipation around the contestants is at an all-time high. Known for bringing in controversial and headline-making personalities, this season promises no less. Among the names generating major buzz is popular YouTuber Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, the content creator is expected to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show. However, an official confirmation from Taneja is still awaited.

 

Birthday Bash Controversy

2/9
Birthday Bash Controversy

Gaurav Taneja faced legal issues after celebrating his birthday in the Noida Metro station, which led to public backlash for promoting unsafe behavior and disrupting transit. 

Health And Fitness Criticism

3/9
Health And Fitness Criticism

Gaurav received backlash from health experts for providing misleading fitness advice, sparking a debate on the responsibilities of influencers in the wellness space.

Gaurav Taneja Criticized For Abandoning His Dog

4/9
Gaurav Taneja Criticized For Abandoning His Dog

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who boasts over 10 million subscribers, has landed in controversy once again. In a recent vlog titled 'Where is Mau?', he addressed his absence from recent uploads and revealed that his pet dog Mau had been relocated to his farmhouse.

According to Taneja, the decision was influenced by his father's discomfort with having the Mau at home, along with certain religious beliefs. However, the explanation didn’t sit well with many fans. Accusations of abandoning the dog quickly surfaced online, with several users calling him 'selfish' and even threatening to unsubscribe from his channel in frustation. 

80-82 Percent Men Cheat On Their Wives

5/9
80-82 Percent Men Cheat On Their Wives

In an old video YouTuber Gaurav Taneja was seen saying how after childbirth, a woman’s attention is diverted to the child and that the man is left alone. He further states that 80-82 percent of men cheat on their wives.

Dhruv Rathee Controversy

6/9
Dhruv Rathee Controversy

Dhruv Rathee has accused Gaurav Taneja of exploiting kids for drama as the YouTubers clash over the 'India' vs 'Bharat' debate.

Desh Ka Dhoni Controversy

7/9
Desh Ka Dhoni Controversy

When Gaurav and Ritu announced their new project, 'Desh Ka Dhoni', netizens criticized the couple for leaving their daughters, Rashi and Pihu, at home while working on the project, sparking backlash online.

Divorce Rumours

8/9
Divorce Rumours

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja is making headlines over divorce rumors with Ritu Rathee. In a viral video, Ritu speaks with spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj about feeling 'cheated' on despite her love for her husband and questions whether she should fight for custody of their daughters, Kiara and Pihu.

Earlier, Flying Beast shared a photo on his official Instagram account of himself and his wife posing together in a car, seemingly putting an end to the separation rumours. He also captioned the post, 'To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye.' 

Air Asia Controversy

9/9
Air Asia Controversy

Gaurav Taneja, a popular YouTuber and former pilot for AirAsia, was fired from the airline in June 2020 after he publicly criticized the airline for compromising passenger safety.

(Image: @taneja.gaurav/Instagram)

