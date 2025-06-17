8 Controversies Surrounding YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Aka Flying Beast

1 / 9

With excitement brewing for Bigg Boss 19, anticipation around the contestants is at an all-time high. Known for bringing in controversial and headline-making personalities, this season promises no less. Among the names generating major buzz is popular YouTuber Flying Beast, aka Gaurav Taneja.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, the content creator is expected to be a part of Salman Khan's reality show. However, an official confirmation from Taneja is still awaited.