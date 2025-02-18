8 Emo Movies Guaranteed to Make You Cry Every Time You Watch
Are you the cinema lover who thrives on all kinds of genres - be it thrillers, romance, horror or action? Well, this time we bet you try the emo kinds. Check out the curated list of highly emotional movies that will make you teary-eyed every single time you watch it. Also, don't miss out on keeping a box of tissues handy, because yes you will need them!
Anand (1971)
Anand is co-written and directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, with dialogues written by Gulzar. It stars Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, with a supporting cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo. In this film, Rajesh Khanna plays Anand Sehgal, a patient suffering from lymphosarcoma of the intestine, a rare type of cancer and Amitabh Bachchan is seen as Oncologist Dr Bhaskar Banerjee aka Babu Moshai.
Sadma (1983)
Sadma is a tragedy romantic drama film, written and directed by Balu Mahendra. It stars Kamal Haasan and late Sridevi in lead roles, with the music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film tells the story of a young woman who regresses to childhood as a result of retrograde amnesia after suffering a head injury in a car crash. She was lost and ended up trapped in a brothel before being rescued by Somu, a lonely school teacher who falls in love with her. The film was a remake of Mahendra's own 1982 Tamil film Moondram Pirai, which also starred Kamal and Sridevi.
Titanic (1997)
Titanic is an epic romantic disaster film directed, written, co-produced and co-edited by James Cameron. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star as members of different social classes who fall in love during the ship's maiden voyage.
The Notebook (2004)
This romantic drama film is directed by Nick Cassavetes, from a screenplay by Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi, and based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s.
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)
Kal Ho Naa Ho is directed by Nikhil Advani in his directorial debut with a story written by Karan Johar with dialogue by Niranjan Iyengar, and produced by Yash Johar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, with Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani in supporting roles.
The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
The Fault in Our Stars is directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green. The film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, with Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Nat Wolff, and Willem Dafoe in supporting roles. The story centres on a sixteen-year-old cancer patient, forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and subsequently falls in love with another cancer patient, played by Elgort.
50 First Dates (2004)
50 First Dates is directed by Peter Segal and stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, with Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Lusia Strus, Blake Clark, and Dan Aykroyd in supporting roles. It follows the story of Henry Roth, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore. When he discovers she has amnesia, and forgets him when she falls asleep, he resolves to win her over again each new day.
Chhaava
Chhaava is a period drama based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Social media was abuzz with fans crying after watching the film, breaking down on the scenes where Aurangzeb's torture inflicted upon Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was depicted.
