8 Emo Movies Guaranteed to Make You Cry Every Time You Watch

Sadma is a tragedy romantic drama film, written and directed by Balu Mahendra. It stars Kamal Haasan and late Sridevi in lead roles, with the music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film tells the story of a young woman who regresses to childhood as a result of retrograde amnesia after suffering a head injury in a car crash. She was lost and ended up trapped in a brothel before being rescued by Somu, a lonely school teacher who falls in love with her. The film was a remake of Mahendra's own 1982 Tamil film Moondram Pirai, which also starred Kamal and Sridevi.