8 Famous Bollywood Celebrities Who Began Their Showbiz Career As Child Artists: Alia Bhatt To Hrithik Roshan

8 / 10

Hansika Motwani began her television career with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, followed by Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later, she appeared as one of the children in film Koi... Mil Gaya. made her debut in Bollywood as a child artist in the 2003 movie Hawaa, and then went onto to act in one of the most celebrated Bollywood Sci-FI movie Koi… Mil Gaya in the same year.

She made her debut in 2007 at the age of 15 in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Desamuduru and earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance. She later shocked fans with her Hindi film debut Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya.