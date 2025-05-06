8 Famous Bollywood Celebrities Who Began Their Showbiz Career As Child Artists: Alia Bhatt To Hrithik Roshan
Many of Bollywood’s biggest stars began their journeys in front of the camera at a very young age. From adorable childhood roles to powerful performances as leading actors,directors their transformation over the years has been truly inspiring. In this list, we take a look at famous Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ahmed Khan, and others who started their careers as child artists and went on to become household names in the industry.
Alia Bhatt
Long before she became one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, Alia Bhatt made her first appearance on the silver screen as a child artist in the 1999 film Sangharsh. Though it was a brief role, it marked the beginning of a remarkable journey. Over the years, Alia has grown from a promising young talent into a powerhouse performer, delivering one unforgettable performance after another. Her evolution as an actor reflects not just her versatility, but also her dedication to the craft, making her one of the most admired names in Indian cinema today.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan’s tryst with cinema began long before he became the “Perfectionist” of Bollywood. He first appeared on screen as a child artist in the 1973 classic Yaadon Ki Baaraat, instantly capturing attention with his natural charm. Since then, Aamir has grown into one of the finest and most influential actors in Indian cinema. Known for his dedication to meaningful storytelling and transformative roles, he has redefined the standards of mainstream Bollywood with films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and PK. Always pushing creative boundaries, Aamir is now gearing up to release his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, promising yet another emotionally rich and thought-provoking experience for audiences.
Hrithik Roshan
Before he became the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan had already made his first appearance on the big screen as a child artist in the 1980 film Aasha. Born into a film family, Hrithik’s early glimpses on screen hinted at the star he was destined to become. Over the years, he has transformed into one of the most handsome and charismatic actors the industry has ever seen. With his striking looks, impeccable dance moves, and powerful performances, Hrithik has earned a place among Bollywood’s most popular and enduring stars, captivating audiences both in India and around the world.
Urmila Matondkar
Urmila Matondkar’s journey in Bollywood began at a young age when she appeared as a child artist in the critically acclaimed film Masoom (1983). Even in her early years, her expressive eyes and natural acting talent stood out. As she transitioned into adult roles, Urmila carved a niche for herself with her bold choices, versatility, and powerful screen presence. From Rangeela to Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, and Kaun, she delivered memorable performances that showcased her range and cemented her place as one of the most successful and impactful actors of her time. Urmila’s evolution from a child star to a leading lady is a testament to her talent, dedication, and enduring appeal in Indian cinema.
Imran Khan
Before becoming a household name with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran featured as a child artiste in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992).
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu made an early mark in Indian cinema as a child artist, winning hearts with memorable performances in films like Raja Hindustani, Zakhm, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. His natural screen presence and emotional depth left a lasting impression even at a young age. As he transitioned into adult roles, Kunal continued to shine with his versatility, effortlessly moving between comedy, drama, and intense characters. Now, he has added another feather to his cap by stepping into direction with Madgaon Express a film that not only showcased his creative vision but also earned widespread appreciation from audiences and critics alike. From child star to acclaimed actor and now a promising filmmaker, Kunal’s journey is one of talent, growth, and reinvention.
Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani began her television career with Shaka Laka Boom Boom, followed by Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. Later, she appeared as one of the children in film Koi... Mil Gaya. made her debut in Bollywood as a child artist in the 2003 movie Hawaa, and then went onto to act in one of the most celebrated Bollywood Sci-FI movie Koi… Mil Gaya in the same year.
She made her debut in 2007 at the age of 15 in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Desamuduru and earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance. She later shocked fans with her Hindi film debut Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya.
Ahmed Khan
Ahmed Khan’s journey in the world of entertainment began as a child artist in the iconic film Mr. India, where he shared screen space with some of Bollywood’s biggest names. While his acting debut was just the beginning, it was choreography that truly brought him into the spotlight. Over the years, Ahmed has cemented his place as one of the most successful and sought-after choreographers in the industry, with hit tracks like Rangeela Re, Saki Saki, Dus Bahane,Jumme ki Raat and many more to his credit. Not just limited to dance, he has also made a mark as a filmmaker, directing several blockbusters like - Baaghi 2 & 3, Now, he’s all set to release the much anticipated movie of the year Welcome to the Jungle bringing together a massive cast.
