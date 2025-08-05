8 Films You Never Knew Were Inspired By Shakespeare’s Plays

10 / 10

Beyond being rooted in Shakespeare’s play, what comes across as more striking is their ability to translate universal human experiences across time and place. The core themes of Shakespeare’s works remain strikingly relevant. Love and hate, ambition and guilt, honour and betrayal are stories we continue to tell time and again. After all, as he once wrote, “all the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players”, and these films are some of his most enduring performances.

(All images: IMDb)