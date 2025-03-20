Advertisement
8 Funniest One-Liners From Popular Sitcoms - From Modern Family To New Girl

Let’s see what some of the funniest one-liners from some of the sitcoms that make us laugh every time are. 

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Friends

Friends

Chandler: I am not that good at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment? Cheese?

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory

Sheldon: Well, that's no reason to cry. People cry because they are sad. For example, I cry because others are stupid, and that makes me cry.

Modern Family

Modern Family

Phil- The most amazing things that can happen to a human being will happen to you if you just lower your expectations. 

Brooklyn 99

Brooklyn 99

Jake: I'm gonna go cry in the bathroom. Peace out, homies!

How I Met Your Mother?

How I Met Your Mother?

Barney: A lie is just a great story that someone ruined with the truth. 

New Girl

New Girl

Schmidt: Winston, if you think those shoes are brown, what colour do you think you are?

The Office

The Office

Michael: I am not superstitious, but I am a little stitious. 

Parks And Recreation

Parks And Recreation

Ron Swanson: There has never been a sadness that can't be cured by breakfast food.

(All Photo Credits: IMDb)

Sitcomsus sitcomsone liners from sitcomsfunny one linersfunniest one liners
