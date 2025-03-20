8 Funniest One-Liners From Popular Sitcoms - From Modern Family To New Girl
Let’s see what some of the funniest one-liners from some of the sitcoms that make us laugh every time are.
Friends
Chandler: I am not that good at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment? Cheese?
The Big Bang Theory
Sheldon: Well, that's no reason to cry. People cry because they are sad. For example, I cry because others are stupid, and that makes me cry.
Modern Family
Phil- The most amazing things that can happen to a human being will happen to you if you just lower your expectations.
Brooklyn 99
Jake: I'm gonna go cry in the bathroom. Peace out, homies!
How I Met Your Mother?
Barney: A lie is just a great story that someone ruined with the truth.
New Girl
Schmidt: Winston, if you think those shoes are brown, what colour do you think you are?
The Office
Michael: I am not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.
Parks And Recreation
Ron Swanson: There has never been a sadness that can't be cured by breakfast food.
(All Photo Credits: IMDb)
