8 Hard-Hitting Bollywood Films Based On Real-Life Terror Attacks: Uri, Black Friday To Neerja

2 / 9

Neerja is a 2016 biographical thriller film directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The film stars Sonam Kapoor as the eponymous lead, with Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles. It was based on a real-life event of attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on 5 September 1986. The film shows how head purser of the flight, Neerja Bhanot died trying to help save the passengers and crew, of whom 359 of the 379 on board survived.