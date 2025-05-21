8 Hard-Hitting Bollywood Films Based On Real-Life Terror Attacks: Uri, Black Friday To Neerja
8 Films Based On Real-Life Terror Attacks: Check out this compilation of mind-blowing Hindi films based on real-life terror attacks.
Bollywood Films Based On Real-Life Terror Attacks
Bollywood Films Based On Real-Life Terror Attacks: Today, let's go back in time and revisit some of the most impressive and talked about movies which were based on the plot of real-life terror attacks, leaving a lasting impact.
Neerja
Neerja is a 2016 biographical thriller film directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The film stars Sonam Kapoor as the eponymous lead, with Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles. It was based on a real-life event of attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on 5 September 1986. The film shows how head purser of the flight, Neerja Bhanot died trying to help save the passengers and crew, of whom 359 of the 379 on board survived.
Uri: The Surgical Strike
Uri: The Surgical Strike is a war action film written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner. An account based on the real story of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, the film stars Vicky Kaushal along with Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.
The Attacks Of Mumbai 26/11
The Attacks of 26/11 is a 2013 action thriller film directed by Ram Gopal Varma, based on the book Kasab: The Face of 26/11 by Rommel Rodrigues about Ajmal Kasab, then sole surviving perpetrator of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film stars Sanjeev Jaiswal in his film debut and Nana Patekar.
Mumbai Meri Jaan
Mumbai Meri Jaan is a 2008 film directed by Nishikant Kamat and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It stars R Madhavan, Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal and Kay Kay Menon. It deals with the aftermath of the 11 July 2006 Mumbai train bombings, where 209 people lost their lives and over 700 were injured.
Hotel Mumbai
Hotel Mumbai is a 2018 independent action thriller film directed by Anthony Maras and co-written by Maras and John Collee. It is inspired by the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai about the 2008 Mumbai attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in India. The film stars Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Anupam Kher, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Jason Isaacs, Suhail Nayyar, Nagesh Bhosle, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.
Black Friday
Black Friday is a 2004 crime film written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. Based on Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, a book by Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 Bombay bombings, it chronicles the events that led to the blasts and the subsequent police investigation. Produced by Arindam Mitra of Mid-Day, the film stars Pawan Malhotra, Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Kishor Kadam and Zakir Hussain.
Bell Bottom
Bell Bottom is a 2021 action thriller film directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh. It stars Akshay Kumar as the lead character, with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in an extended cameo appearance. Bell Bottom is inspired from real life hijacking events in India by Khalistani terrorists during the 1980s, such as the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405 and 421 hijackings.
Batla House
Batla House is a 2019 action thriller film written by Ritesh Shah, and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Inspired by the Batla House encounter case that took place on 19 September 2008, the film stars John Abraham portraying the titular protagonist. The film showcases the encounter, and in its aftermath.
Trending Photos